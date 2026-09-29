Parvesh Verma Faces Police Action After Viral Slap Video From Tilak Nagar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police registered non-cognisable report against Minister Parvesh Verma.

Verma allegedly slapped man during a recorded road inspection.

Incident sparked political dispute; FIR filed against AAP MLA.

Minister disputed claims; Sikh community protested outside his home.

Delhi Police have registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma over the alleged slapping of a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The action was taken on a complaint filed by the man, identified as Sahib Singh.

The NCR has been registered under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt. Police had received five complaints linked to the controversy before taking the latest action.

The incident took place during an inspection of a newly laid road in West Delhi and was captured on video. The footage, which later circulated widely on social media, showed Verma appearing to slap Singh after pushing down the phone he was using to record the proceedings.

ALSO READ | Delhi Weather: Light Rain, Cool Winds Keep Mercury Below Normal; Morning Chill To Persist

What Happened During The Road Inspection?

Singh, who is associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, alleged that Verma took his mobile phone and slapped him during the inspection. He had approached the police seeking action over the incident.

The confrontation followed questions over the quality of the newly constructed road. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was present at the site and questioned the roadwork, while Singh was recording the proceedings. A video of the confrontation subsequently became the centre of the controversy.

Verma has disputed the account surrounding the incident. He said AAP workers at the site had abused his family and that he reacted in the heat of the moment.

AAP Demands Action Against Delhi Minister

The incident has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and AAP. AAP leaders have demanded Verma's arrest over the alleged assault, while the BJP has defended the minister and raised allegations against those present during the inspection.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Verma lost his temper after local residents questioned the quality of the road. Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also alleged that Verma slapped Singh after the road's surface was pulled up by hand during the inspection.

The BJP has said it regretted the incident while also alleging that the confrontation was provoked. The competing claims remain part of the wider dispute surrounding the road inspection.

ALSO READ | Death Cap Mushroom, Poison, Erasing Evidence: What 5,000+ Page Chargesheet Reveals In Ketan Agarwal Murder

Protest Outside Parvesh Verma's Residence

The controversy also led to a protest outside Verma's residence on Monday. Members of the Sikh community demonstrated over the video showing the minister allegedly slapping a man during the Tilak Nagar road inspection.

Delhi Police's latest action is an NCR rather than an FIR. A non-cognisable case does not allow police to begin an investigation in the same manner as a cognisable offence without the required court approval.

In a related development, police have also registered an FIR against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on a complaint by a PWD assistant engineer, alleging obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties.