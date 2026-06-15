'Partners In Development': Yogi Honours Farmers Who Gave Land For Jewar Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath honored farmers for Noida Airport land contribution.

Adityanath hailed airport's role in Jewar's development, investment.

Airport boosts exports, employment; improved education, healthcare planned.

Farmers who gave up their land for the development of the Noida International Airport in Jewar were felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday after travelling on the inaugural flight from Jewar to the state capital.

The farmers, who were among the first passengers to fly from the newly operational airport, shared their experiences with the chief minister and expressed gratitude for what they described as a transformative project for the region.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath described the launch of commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport as a historic milestone for Jewar, western Uttar Pradesh and the country's aviation sector.

"Jewar has now become a place where even Kuber would like to come," he said, while thanking IndiGo for commencing commercial services from the airport.

Farmers' Trust Made Project Possible

Recalling the early stages of the project, the chief minister said there was significant resistance to land acquisition when the airport proposal was first approved. He said he personally met farmers in Greater Noida and urged them to view the project as an opportunity that could change the future of the region.

According to Adityanath, the support of local farmers, along with cooperation from Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, helped accelerate land acquisition for more than 13,000 acres required for the project.

"The farmers trusted us and became partners in development. Their decision is shaping not only the future of this region but also that of future generations," he said.

From Crime-Hit Region To Investment Hub

The chief minister said Jewar had undergone a dramatic transformation over the past nine years. He claimed the region, once plagued by poor infrastructure and law-and-order concerns, is now emerging as a major destination for investment and industrial development.

"Today, companies from across India and around the world want to establish themselves in Jewar," he said.

Adityanath highlighted plans for food processing units, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, data centres, a film city, toy and apparel parks, medical device manufacturing clusters, and IT and electronics hubs in the region.

He also said several globally ranked universities were exploring plans to establish campuses near the airport.

Airport To Boost Exports, Employment

The chief minister said the airport would become India's first integrated cargo and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub, creating new opportunities for farmers and local businesses.

He noted that agricultural producers would gain direct access to international markets through cargo facilities at the airport, potentially increasing returns on fruits, vegetables and other produce.

Adityanath also stressed the need to prepare local youth for upcoming employment opportunities. He said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), in collaboration with Tata, is working on a Centre of Excellence worth around Rs 250 crore to provide advanced technical training, skill development and higher education programmes.

Push For Education, Healthcare And Sports Facilities

Responding to demands raised by local representatives, the chief minister said efforts were underway to start a degree college in the current academic session and expand healthcare infrastructure in the region.

He said a trauma centre was being developed and plans were being explored to strengthen medical education facilities and build an indoor stadium.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government remained committed to ensuring that local youth benefited from the development taking place in the region.

A total of 170 farmers, including 28 women, travelled from Jewar to Lucknow on the inaugural flight and were honoured during the event. Several senior officials and public representatives were also present on the occasion.