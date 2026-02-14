Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPadma Bhushan Recipient Cheated Of Rs 7 Crore; Accused Brought To Ludhiana

Padma Bhushan Recipient Cheated Of Rs 7 Crore; Accused Brought To Ludhiana

Rathore was lodged in the Kapurthala jail and brought on a production warrant on Friday to a Ludhiana court, which sent him to a two-day police remand, they said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:53 PM (IST)

Ludhiana Feb 14 (PTI) The Ludhiana Police have brought a man on a production warrant in connection with an alleged Rs 7 crore cyber fraud involving Padma Bhushan awardee and industrialist S P Oswal of the Vardhman Group, officials said on Saturday.

Arpit Rathore, a close aide of key accused Rumi Kalita from Assam, allegedly used the bank account of another associate, Atanu Chaudhry of Guwahati, to facilitate fraudulent transactions, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the fraudsters kept Oswal (82) under constant Skype surveillance in 2024, instructing him to keep his camera on and avoid contact during the cyber-fraud.

Police arrested Rathore in May last year.

Ludhiana Cyber Crime Police Station in-charge Satbir Singh said Rathore's questioning is vital for tracing the final destination of the stolen funds, indicating a direct link between him and Kalita. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
