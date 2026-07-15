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English NewsCitiesOwaisi To Hold Special Rain Prayers As Telangana Battles Monsoon Shortfall

Owaisi To Hold Special Rain Prayers As Telangana Battles Monsoon Shortfall

The state has recorded a 19 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, with over 20 districts experiencing below-normal rainfall.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana faces 19% monsoon rainfall deficit, prolonged dry spell.
  • Over 20 districts experience deficient rains; farmers struggle severely.
  • AIMIM chief Owaisi calls special prayers for rain on July 26.

Amid a prolonged dry spell and a 19 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit in Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced Salat al-Istisqa, special prayers for rain, to be held on July 26 at 8 a.m.

The prayers will seek rainfall and relief as more than 20 districts in the state continue to face deficient rains.

Telangana Faces Monsoon Shortfall

As the monsoon continues to evade Telangana, farmers are grappling with water shortages.

ALSO READ: Mamata Suffers Fresh Blow As Madan Mitra Quits TMC, Joins Rebel Camp

The state has recorded a 19 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, with over 20 districts experiencing below-normal rainfall.

In view of the situation, Owaisi announced that Salat al-Istisqa (special prayers for rain) will be held on July 26 (Sunday) at 8 a.m.

Owaisi Distributes Education Kits

Earlier in the day, Owaisi distributed school bags and long notebooks to students of Classes 6 to 10 studying in Urdu-medium schools in Hyderabad.

Charitable Trust's Initiative

The Majlis Charitable Relief Trust, established in 2025, has so far distributed education kits to 3,81,693 students.

ALSO READ: Himalayas Could Be Receiving More Snowfall Than Previous Estimates: Study

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current rainfall situation in Telangana?

Telangana is experiencing a prolonged dry spell with a 19 percent monsoon rainfall deficit. More than 20 districts in the state are facing deficient rains.

What action has Asaduddin Owaisi announced in response to the dry spell?

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced Salat al-Istisqa, special prayers for rain, to be held on July 26 at 8 a.m.

Why are special prayers for rain being organized?

Special prayers are being organized to seek rainfall and relief for Telangana. The state's farmers are grappling with water shortages due to the monsoon shortfall.

When and where will the special prayers take place?

Salat al-Istisqa, the special prayers for rain, will be held on July 26 (Sunday) at 8 a.m. The location is not specified in the article.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Hyderabad
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