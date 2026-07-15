Owaisi To Hold Special Rain Prayers As Telangana Battles Monsoon Shortfall

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana faces 19% monsoon rainfall deficit, prolonged dry spell.

Over 20 districts experience deficient rains; farmers struggle severely.

AIMIM chief Owaisi calls special prayers for rain on July 26.

Amid a prolonged dry spell and a 19 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit in Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced Salat al-Istisqa, special prayers for rain, to be held on July 26 at 8 a.m.

The prayers will seek rainfall and relief as more than 20 districts in the state continue to face deficient rains.

Telangana Faces Monsoon Shortfall

As the monsoon continues to evade Telangana, farmers are grappling with water shortages.

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The state has recorded a 19 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, with over 20 districts experiencing below-normal rainfall.

In view of the situation, Owaisi announced that Salat al-Istisqa (special prayers for rain) will be held on July 26 (Sunday) at 8 a.m.

Owaisi Distributes Education Kits

Earlier in the day, Owaisi distributed school bags and long notebooks to students of Classes 6 to 10 studying in Urdu-medium schools in Hyderabad.

Charitable Trust's Initiative

The Majlis Charitable Relief Trust, established in 2025, has so far distributed education kits to 3,81,693 students.

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