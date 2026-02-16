Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Over 60 Injured As Protest Over Ghaziabad Landfill Turns Violent; Police Allege Stone Pelting By Farmers

Over 60 Injured As Protest Over Ghaziabad Landfill Turns Violent; Police Allege Stone Pelting By Farmers

The protest took place in Mirpur Hindu village under the Loni police station limits, where local residents and farmers had gathered to demand the relocation of a garbage dump.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

More than 60 people were reportedly injured after a protest demanding the removal of a local garbage dump turned violent in the Loni area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday.

The clash involved stone-pelting and alleged lathi-charge, leaving several farmers and police personnel injured. Authorities have deployed heavy police force in the area, and the situation remains tense.

Protest Escalates Into Violence

The protest took place in Mirpur Hindu village under the Loni police station limits, where local residents and farmers had gathered to demand the relocation of a garbage dump. The villagers have been insisting that a school or hospital be constructed at the site instead of the dumping ground.

According to police officials, a heated argument broke out between the protesters and police personnel on Sunday afternoon. The situation quickly escalated into stone-pelting from both sides. Police said they resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after protesters allegedly broke the main gate of the garbage facility to stage a sit-in demonstration.

Several protesters and police officers sustained injuries during the clash. Security personnel have since intensified patrolling in the area to prevent further unrest.

Protesters Allege Excessive Force, Police Deny Lathi-Charge Claims

Protesters accused the police of using excessive force to disperse the crowd. Farmer Manoj Kumar claimed that around 60 people suffered injuries, mainly to their hands and heads. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show protesters displaying injuries they allege were caused by police action.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siddharth Gautam of Loni denied allegations of a baton charge. He stated that two police officers were injured in the stone-pelting and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, police have not released photographs or disclosed the identities of the injured officers.

Gautam asserted that the situation is currently under control and that security has been tightened across the area

ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Police Ghaziabad
