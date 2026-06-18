Omar Abdullah Performs Puja At Kheer Bhawani Temple, Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of Annual Mela

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Abdullah reviewed Kheer Bhawani temple mela preparations.

Government supports Amarnath Yatra, appealing for region's peace.

Clarified Pandit housing provides transit accommodation for employees.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district to review preparations for the annual mela, which is scheduled to be held on June 22. The shrine, dedicated to Ragnya Devi and popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani, attracts hundreds of devotees, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, from across India and abroad each year. During his visit, Abdullah inspected facilities for pilgrims, interacted with temple authorities and assured them that concerns related to the arrangements would be addressed before the festival begins.

Temple Preparations

Abdullah paid obeisance at the shrine in Tulmulla and reviewed measures put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual gathering. Speaking to reporters, he described the occasion as a sacred event that draws devotees from different parts of the country and the world.

#WATCH | Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offers prayers at the Kheer Bhawani temple. pic.twitter.com/Jc118O61nt — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

The Chief Minister said he had visited both in his official capacity and as the MLA representing Ganderbal. He added that discussions with priests and temple representatives highlighted certain issues relating to the arrangements, which the administration would attempt to resolve before the mela.

Amarnath Yatra Focus

Responding to questions about the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3, Abdullah said the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board bears primary responsibility for organising the pilgrimage.

He noted that the Jammu and Kashmir government was extending all necessary support to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra. The Chief Minister also appealed to pilgrims visiting both Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath to pray for peace, harmony and brotherhood in the Union Territory.

Housing For Employees

Abdullah also responded to reports regarding the construction of Kashmiri Pandit colonies in Shopian and Pulwama. He clarified that the projects were transit accommodation facilities for employees appointed under the Prime Minister's employment package.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative was launched during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and aims to provide suitable housing for employees working in the Valley. He said the construction of such facilities is continuing in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure better living conditions for beneficiaries of the scheme.