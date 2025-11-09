Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'I Swear On Quran...': Omar Abdullah Denies Allegation Of Seeking Alliance With BJP

Abdullah swore on the Quran that he never pursued such an alliance. Sharma accused Abdullah of deceit and obstructing the BJP's rise in Kashmir.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday strongly denied allegations that he reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2014 elections, saying he swears by the Quran. 

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Sunil Sharma claimed that the Chief Minister sought an alliance with his party after the 2014 elections, and dared him to take an oath that he had no "secret dealings" with the Narendra Modi-led government.

Hitting back at Sharma, Omar Abdullah took to X, saying he does not tell like the former. 

"I swear on the Holy Quran that I didn’t seek an alliance with the BJP in 2024 for Statehood or for any other reason. Unlike Sunil Sharm,a I don’t tell lies for a living," Omar said in his post. 

Sharma Dares Abdullah

Campaigning in support of BJP candidate Syed Mohsin in Budgam, Sharma addressed an election rally and called on the National Conference leader to publicly affirm that there were no hidden agreements with the BJP in the Centre. 

The Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly claimed that after the 2014 elections, Abdullah sought to forge an alliance with the BJP. "However, our leadership, guided by principles and national integrity, refused such opportunistic overtures," Sharma said.

Sharma also accused Abdullah of resorting to deceit and double standards to obstruct the BJP's rise in Kashmir. "The NC is leaving no stone unturned to block the wave of change, but people have seen through their politics of hypocrisy," he added.

Argument With J&K LG 

Previously, Abdullah got involved in a heated war of words with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after the LG said that the elected government cannot use the demand for statehood as an excuse for not fulfilling its duties. 

CM Abdullah reacted sharply and accused the Centre of creating "hurdles" for his administration. "We are told to work and not make excuses. We do not make excuses. We are performing despite the hurdles created in our way," Abdullah said at an event. 

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 10:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Sunil Sharma Jammu & Kashmir News
