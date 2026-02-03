Odisha Parab 2026: Culture, Tourism, Business Push Drives Northeast Outreach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, successfully concluded Odisha Parab 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, marking the end of a vibrant three-day cultural and tourism showcase aimed at strengthening cultural, tourism, and business linkages between Odisha and the Northeastern states. Odisha Parab 2026 emerged as a comprehensive outreach platform integrating culture, heritage, cuisine, tourism promotion, institutional dialogue, and industry engagement, while positioning Odisha as a leading destination for experiential and sustainable tourism. The second day of the event focused on institutional engagement and collaboration through the Odia Diaspora Meet, Government-to-Business (G2B) and Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings, along with the Odisha Tourism Roadshow.

Odisha Parab Strengthens Diaspora Connect

The Diaspora Meet was attended by Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Ashok Singhal, Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Irrigation, Government of Assam, senior officials from both states, and members of the Odia diaspora from Assam and across the Northeast. Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister described Odisha Parab as a meaningful platform reconnecting the Odia diaspora with the State’s evolving identity, cultural strengths, and expanding tourism opportunities, while encouraging the diaspora to act as cultural ambassadors strengthening people-to-people ties between Odisha and Assam. The Assam Minister appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of cultural and tourism exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and inter-state cooperation, particularly between eastern and northeastern regions.

Tourism, Business Talks Gain Momentum

The Diaspora Meet enabled open interactions on cultural preservation, tourism promotion, and collaborative opportunities. G2B meetings witnessed strong investor interest, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors, reflecting growing confidence in Odisha’s policy framework and ease-of-doing-business environment. The B2B meetings brought together tour operators, hospitality stakeholders, and tourism professionals from Assam and the Northeast with Odisha Tourism officials to discuss destination promotion, connectivity, and partnership opportunities. The day concluded with the Odisha Tourism Roadshow, led by Shri Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Odisha, showcasing the State’s diverse tourism offerings and generating interest in joint promotions and long-term collaborations.

Culture, Tourism Showcase Draw Crowds

Throughout the three-day event, the Odisha Parab Exhibition, Cultural Performances, and Tourism Pavilion attracted significant public footfall, offering immersive experiences through Odisha’s arts, handicrafts, handlooms, cuisine, and destination showcases. Cultural evenings featured vibrant performances such as Ghumura, Paika Akhada, Odissi, Gotipua, Sahijata, Dhemsa, and Jhagedi, reflecting the richness and diversity of Odisha’s living heritage. Odisha Parab 2026 in Guwahati reaffirmed its role beyond a cultural festival, emerging as a strategic platform for tourism outreach, diaspora engagement, institutional dialogue, and business collaboration, while strengthening Odisha’s presence and partnerships across the Northeast.