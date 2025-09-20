Odisha Horror: Man Travels 175 km To Meet Estranged Wife, Slits Her Throat In Public

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOdisha Horror: Man Travels 175 km To Meet Estranged Wife, Slits Her Throat In Public

The attack, stemming from marital disputes, was filmed by a bystander. Locals intervened, preventing Amjad's escape and handing him to the police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 08:23 PM (IST)

What began as an attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife turned into a horrific act of violence on Thursday, when a man allegedly slit her throat in broad daylight on a busy street in Balasore.

Police identified the accused as Sheikh Amjad, who had travelled nearly 175 km from Cuttack to meet his wife. The couple had been living apart due to ongoing marital disputes, as per an NDTV report. 

Attack caught on camera

According to officials, Amjad attacked his wife during a heated conversation, suddenly pulling out a knife and slashing her throat in full public view. The chilling assault was captured on a bystander’s phone and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The footage shows Amjad talking to the woman, occasionally grabbing her face, before dragging her along the roadside. Moments later, he is seen pulling her by the hair and attacking her as onlookers scream in shock.

Woman in critical condition

Locals immediately rushed the victim to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors managed to stabilise her, but due to the severity of her injuries, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Her condition remains critical.

Accused in custody

Bystanders overpowered Amjad after the attack and prevented him from fleeing. He was handed over to police, who confirmed that a detailed investigation is under way.

Tags :
Odisha News CRIME Balasore News
