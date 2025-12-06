Punjab Shocker: NRI Shoots Nephew Dead Over Land Dispute, Runs Car Over Body

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking murder has rocked Machhike village under the Nihal Singh Wala police station area of Punjab’s Moga district. An NRI allegedly shot his nephew in the forehead, killing him on the spot, and then ran his car over the body. The brutal incident has sent shockwaves through the entire area.

According to information from the spot, the accused has been identified as US citizen Bahadur Singh Sekhon, who was embroiled in a long-running land dispute with his nephew, Deep Singh. The argument escalated violently in the fields, where the accused allegedly fired at Deep Singh with his licensed revolver, fatally injuring him in the forehead.

Accused Attempted to Flee

Local residents claimed that after shooting his nephew, the accused also drove his car over the victim’s body. Following the crime, Bahadur Singh allegedly went to the victim’s house and stole his passport in an attempt to flee. However, villagers surrounded him and later handed him over to the police after a police team reached the spot.

Police Team Reaches Spot, Investigation Underway

As soon as information about the incident was received, DSP Nihal Singh Wala Ambar Ali, Nihal Singh Wala station house officer Puran Singh, and Bilaspur police post in-charge Jaswant Singh rushed to the scene and began the investigation. The deceased, Deep Singh, was the son of late sarpanch Bahadur Singh Sekhon and worked as a commission agent in Machhike village. The accused uncle, Bahadur Singh Sekhon, is also a US citizen and works as a commission agent in the same village.