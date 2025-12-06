Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Shocker: NRI Shoots Nephew Dead Over Land Dispute, Runs Car Over Body

Punjab Shocker: NRI Shoots Nephew Dead Over Land Dispute, Runs Car Over Body

Bahadur Singh Sekhon shot Deep Singh in the forehead, ran him over with his car, and attempted to steal his passport to flee.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking murder has rocked Machhike village under the Nihal Singh Wala police station area of Punjab’s Moga district. An NRI allegedly shot his nephew in the forehead, killing him on the spot, and then ran his car over the body. The brutal incident has sent shockwaves through the entire area.

According to information from the spot, the accused has been identified as US citizen Bahadur Singh Sekhon, who was embroiled in a long-running land dispute with his nephew, Deep Singh. The argument escalated violently in the fields, where the accused allegedly fired at Deep Singh with his licensed revolver, fatally injuring him in the forehead.

Accused Attempted to Flee

Local residents claimed that after shooting his nephew, the accused also drove his car over the victim’s body. Following the crime, Bahadur Singh allegedly went to the victim’s house and stole his passport in an attempt to flee. However, villagers surrounded him and later handed him over to the police after a police team reached the spot.

Police Team Reaches Spot, Investigation Underway

As soon as information about the incident was received, DSP Nihal Singh Wala Ambar Ali, Nihal Singh Wala station house officer Puran Singh, and Bilaspur police post in-charge Jaswant Singh rushed to the scene and began the investigation. The deceased, Deep Singh, was the son of late sarpanch Bahadur Singh Sekhon and worked as a commission agent in Machhike village. The accused uncle, Bahadur Singh Sekhon, is also a US citizen and works as a commission agent in the same village.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News CRime News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Centre Crackdowns On IndiGo, Officials Summoned By Aviation Ministry; PMO Keeping Watch
Centre Crackdowns On IndiGo, Officials Summoned By Aviation Ministry; PMO Keeping Watch
India
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
No Deadline for Sheikh Hasina? Jaishankar Speaks On Ex-Bangladesh PM's India Stay
India
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
Centre Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Crisis, Warns Airlines Against ‘Opportunistic Pricing’
India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Passengers Stranded Nationwide as Anger Grows Over Massive Disruptions
IndiGo Crisis: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status
IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget