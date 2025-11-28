Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Not Worthy Of My Family': 19-Year-Old Girl Jumps To Death From 9th Floor In Pune

'Not Worthy Of My Family': 19-Year-Old Girl Jumps To Death From 9th Floor In Pune

In her suicide note, the teenager explained the reason behind her extreme action, saying that she believed she is "not worthy of my family".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking incident took place on Thursday evening in Pune’s Budhwar Peth area in Maharashtra when a 19-year-old girl died by suicide by jumping to death from the 9th floor of a building. Police have identified the victim and have also recovered a suicide note she wrote before taking the drastic step.

What The Suicide Note Said

According to available information, the 19-year-old woman who jumped from the 9th floor was named Mansi. In her suicide note, she explained the reason behind her extreme action.

She wrote, “I am not worthy of the people at home.” The girl stated that she was taking this step of her own will. The death of this 19-year-old has caused shock in Budhwar Peth, and many have expressed sorrow over the incident.

In the note written before ending her life, the woman stated: “I am not worthy of the people at home. I am tired of this work, and therefore I am taking this extreme step on my own and committing suicide.”

According to reports, the young woman had been living in the same building for the past few days. On Thursday evening, she suddenly took the extreme step.

A large crowd gathered at the spot soon after, creating chaos in the area, but the police brought the situation under control. The Vishrambag Police are currently investigating the matter further.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Suicide Pune News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget