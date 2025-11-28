'Not Worthy Of My Family': 19-Year-Old Girl Jumps To Death From 9th Floor In Pune

A shocking incident took place on Thursday evening in Pune’s Budhwar Peth area in Maharashtra when a 19-year-old girl died by suicide by jumping to death from the 9th floor of a building. Police have identified the victim and have also recovered a suicide note she wrote before taking the drastic step.

What The Suicide Note Said

According to available information, the 19-year-old woman who jumped from the 9th floor was named Mansi. In her suicide note, she explained the reason behind her extreme action.

She wrote, “I am not worthy of the people at home.” The girl stated that she was taking this step of her own will. The death of this 19-year-old has caused shock in Budhwar Peth, and many have expressed sorrow over the incident.

In the note written before ending her life, the woman stated: “I am not worthy of the people at home. I am tired of this work, and therefore I am taking this extreme step on my own and committing suicide.”

According to reports, the young woman had been living in the same building for the past few days. On Thursday evening, she suddenly took the extreme step.

A large crowd gathered at the spot soon after, creating chaos in the area, but the police brought the situation under control. The Vishrambag Police are currently investigating the matter further.