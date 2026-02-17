Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail

‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail

Sahil Dhaneshra died in Dwarka after being hit by a speeding SUV driven by a minor allegedly filming social media stunts. His mother, Inna Makan, has alleged reckless driving and demanded accountability, citing prior offenses and lack of license.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road crash in Dwarka earlier this month has alleged that her son died due to “reckless stunt driving for social media reels” and has demanded stringent action against those responsible.

Inna Makan, whose son Sahil Dhaneshra died in the February 3 collision, claimed that an SUV driven by a minor was speeding and performing stunts near Lal Bahadur Shastri College when it veered into the opposite lane and struck his motorcycle.

“My son was going to the office. The Scorpio driver, along with his sister, was out making fun reels. The speed is clearly visible in the video,” Makan told ANI.

She alleged that the SUV first performed a stunt near a bus before hitting Sahil’s bike. “There was an e-rickshaw on one side. The Scorpio rammed into my son’s bike, then hit a parked car. They didn’t even apply brakes,” she said. A taxi driver was also seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Describing the incident as “criminal activity,” Makan said the collision was not a mere accident but the result of irresponsible behaviour. She further alleged that the minor driver had previously been fined for overspeeding and was driving without a licence.

"This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel. Some people think they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy," she said.

“Despite repeated fines, his father did not stop him. No action has been taken against the vehicle owner yet,” she further said.

Police Investigation And Legal Proceedings

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting a serious accident was received around 11:57 am on February 3. An FIR was registered at the Dwarka South police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said three vehicles were found damaged at the scene. Sahil Dhaneshra was declared dead on the spot. The injured taxi driver was taken to IGI Hospital, where his statement has been recorded. Final medical opinion is awaited.

Officials confirmed that the SUV driver was a minor and did not possess a valid driving licence. He was apprehended at the scene, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and sent to an observation home.

On February 10, the JJB granted the juvenile interim bail, citing his upcoming Class X board examinations. Police said the vehicles involved have been seized and mechanically inspected, and CCTV footage has been collected. The investigation is ongoing.

At the family’s Dwarka residence, Sahil’s academic achievements and plans for the future remain visible. A final-semester BBA student, he had secured admission to a university in Manchester and was preparing to move to the United Kingdom later this year.

Raised by his mother as a single parent amid financial constraints, Sahil had independently handled his university applications and taken up part-time work to support his education.

Since the crash, Makan has turned to social media to demand accountability. An online petition titled “Justice for Sahil” has gathered thousands of signatures.

“I will keep posting till I get an answer as to why action can’t be taken against someone who was not supposed to drive in the first place,” she said, calling for strict legal action against the minor driver, accountability for the vehicle owner and stronger enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar incidents.

Related Video

Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Dwarka Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail
‘Not Just An Accident’: Dwarka Crash Victim’s Mother Demands Justice After Teen Driver Granted Bail
Cities
Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour
Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹1,075 Crore Infrastructure Projects In East Delhi
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹1,075 Crore Infrastructure Projects In East Delhi
Cities
Macron In Mumbai Today: Special Traffic Arrangements Made Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions
Macron In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Mother Appeals for Justice After Son Killed by Minor’s Reckless Car Stunt
Breaking News: Mother Details Deadly Delhi Car Crash, Teen’s Stunt Driving Killed Her Son, Injured Others
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Illegal Tire Warehouse in Jaipur, Black Smoke Engulfs Residential Area
Breaking News: France President Macron Receives Warm Mumbai Welcome Ahead of Key Talks with PM Modi
CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today, Over 43 Lakh Students Appear Across India and Abroad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget