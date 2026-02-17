The mother of a 23-year-old man killed in a road crash in Dwarka earlier this month has alleged that her son died due to “reckless stunt driving for social media reels” and has demanded stringent action against those responsible.

Inna Makan, whose son Sahil Dhaneshra died in the February 3 collision, claimed that an SUV driven by a minor was speeding and performing stunts near Lal Bahadur Shastri College when it veered into the opposite lane and struck his motorcycle.

“My son was going to the office. The Scorpio driver, along with his sister, was out making fun reels. The speed is clearly visible in the video,” Makan told ANI.

She alleged that the SUV first performed a stunt near a bus before hitting Sahil’s bike. “There was an e-rickshaw on one side. The Scorpio rammed into my son’s bike, then hit a parked car. They didn’t even apply brakes,” she said. A taxi driver was also seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Describing the incident as “criminal activity,” Makan said the collision was not a mere accident but the result of irresponsible behaviour. She further alleged that the minor driver had previously been fined for overspeeding and was driving without a licence.

"This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel. Some people think they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy," she said.

“Despite repeated fines, his father did not stop him. No action has been taken against the vehicle owner yet,” she further said.

Police Investigation And Legal Proceedings

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting a serious accident was received around 11:57 am on February 3. An FIR was registered at the Dwarka South police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said three vehicles were found damaged at the scene. Sahil Dhaneshra was declared dead on the spot. The injured taxi driver was taken to IGI Hospital, where his statement has been recorded. Final medical opinion is awaited.

Officials confirmed that the SUV driver was a minor and did not possess a valid driving licence. He was apprehended at the scene, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and sent to an observation home.

On February 10, the JJB granted the juvenile interim bail, citing his upcoming Class X board examinations. Police said the vehicles involved have been seized and mechanically inspected, and CCTV footage has been collected. The investigation is ongoing.

At the family’s Dwarka residence, Sahil’s academic achievements and plans for the future remain visible. A final-semester BBA student, he had secured admission to a university in Manchester and was preparing to move to the United Kingdom later this year.

Raised by his mother as a single parent amid financial constraints, Sahil had independently handled his university applications and taken up part-time work to support his education.

Since the crash, Makan has turned to social media to demand accountability. An online petition titled “Justice for Sahil” has gathered thousands of signatures.

“I will keep posting till I get an answer as to why action can’t be taken against someone who was not supposed to drive in the first place,” she said, calling for strict legal action against the minor driver, accountability for the vehicle owner and stronger enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar incidents.