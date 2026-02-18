Noida News: Residents of Greater Noida West have reason to cheer, as a long-pending demand for metro connectivity is set to be fulfilled. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is close to finalising plans to extend the Aqua Line, a move expected to significantly improve public transport access in the area.

The proposed extension will directly benefit nearly 500,000 residents and around 113 housing societies in Greater Noida West.

Under the plan, the new metro corridor will begin at Noida Sector 61 and extend up to Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida West. A total of four new metro stations will be constructed along this stretch.

At present, the lack of metro connectivity forces residents to rely heavily on buses and private vehicles, often resulting in severe traffic congestion. Officials believe the new metro link will substantially ease daily commuting challenges.

Better Connectivity To Jewar Airport

According to authorities, the proposed stretch is part of the already approved metro expansion up to Knowledge Park-5 by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. Additionally, the line will be integrated with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) at the Sector-4 station in Greater Noida West.

This integration will allow commuters access not only to the metro but also to high-speed RRTS services. One of the biggest advantages will be improved connectivity from Greater Noida West to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

The RRTS corridor is expected to run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi through Ghaziabad to Knowledge Park-5. From there, the extended metro line will connect Greater Noida West. Sector 61 already provides interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro as well as the existing NMRC line, enabling smoother travel between Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

DPR Finalised

The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension has been completed. After incorporating a few necessary modifications, it will be resubmitted to the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet for approval. Construction work is likely to begin once the project receives clearance.

Officials expect that the metro expansion will reduce traffic congestion in Greater Noida West, boost property values, and provide residents with a safer, affordable and reliable public transport option.

Overall, the project is seen as a major step toward accelerating development in Greater Noida West while making daily commutes easier for thousands of residents.