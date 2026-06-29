Massive Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Flat In Noida's Sector 119; 6 Tenders On Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Massive fire erupted in Noida's Aranya Society high-rise.

Firefighting operations continue; no casualties reported currently.

UP CM Yogi directed swift rescue, relief operations.

A massive fire broke at a high-rise residential apartment in Noida's Sector 119 on Monday morning, prompting an immediate response from the fire department and local police. The incident occurred on the 21st floor of a flat in Aranya Society.

According to officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the scene after the blaze was reported. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and local police personnel also reached the site to supervise the firefighting operation.

Authorities said efforts to extinguish the blaze were underway.

No Casualties Reported

Officials said no one was trapped inside the building and no casualties had been reported till the latest update.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and an investigation will be carried out once the situation is brought under control.

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CM Yogi Takes Cognisance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

The chief minister instructed authorities to expedite rescue efforts, ensure proper medical treatment for anyone injured, and maintain continuous monitoring of the situation.

He also directed the district administration to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary emergency measures are in place until the operation is completed.

Firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control, while officials monitored the situation closely.