A massive fire broke out on Monday morning on the 21st floor of a residential apartment in the Aranya Society, prompting an immediate response from fire services.
Massive Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Flat In Noida's Sector 119; 6 Tenders On Spot
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the fire at the residential building in Noida's Sector 119 and directed officials to intensify rescue and relief operations.
- Massive fire erupted in Noida's Aranya Society high-rise.
- Firefighting operations continue; no casualties reported currently.
- UP CM Yogi directed swift rescue, relief operations.
A massive fire broke at a high-rise residential apartment in Noida's Sector 119 on Monday morning, prompting an immediate response from the fire department and local police. The incident occurred on the 21st floor of a flat in Aranya Society.
According to officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the scene after the blaze was reported. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and local police personnel also reached the site to supervise the firefighting operation.
Authorities said efforts to extinguish the blaze were underway.
No Casualties Reported
Officials said no one was trapped inside the building and no casualties had been reported till the latest update.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and an investigation will be carried out once the situation is brought under control.
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CM Yogi Takes Cognisance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and oversee the rescue and relief operations.
The chief minister instructed authorities to expedite rescue efforts, ensure proper medical treatment for anyone injured, and maintain continuous monitoring of the situation.
He also directed the district administration to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary emergency measures are in place until the operation is completed.
Firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control, while officials monitored the situation closely.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Noida's Sector 119?
Have there been any reported casualties from the fire?
Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported. It was also stated that no one was trapped inside the building at the time of the latest update.
What is the cause of the fire in Aranya Society?
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause once the situation is brought under control.
How is the government responding to the incident?
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance and directed officials to oversee rescue and relief operations. He also asked them to ensure proper medical treatment for any injured.