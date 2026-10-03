Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram man died by suicide jumping from Noida building.

Deceased stayed alone at Airbnb, reportedly under stress.

Police investigating incident, examining evidence including CCTV footage.

Body sent for post-mortem; family informed, investigation ongoing.

A man from Gurugram died by suicide after allegedly jumping from a balcony of the posh Supernova Spira building in Noida’s Sector 94 on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sector 126 police station. The deceased was identified as Sambhav Jain, son of Vinay Kumar Jain, a resident of IMT Manesar in Gurugram.

According to the police, Jain had been staying at an Airbnb in the Supernova building and had arrived there alone only a day before the incident. He allegedly jumped from the balcony railing of the room with the intention of ending his life, resulting in his death.

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Police Send Body For Post-Mortem

Following information about the incident, Sector 126 Police reached the spot and conducted an initial inquiry.

Police said the deceased’s body was sent for post-mortem examination after the required proceedings were completed.

Police officers and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected necessary evidence. CCTV footage from cameras installed at the site and nearby areas is also being examined as part of the investigation.

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Investigation Underway

Police said they questioned people who were present in the vicinity at the time of the incident. During the inquiry, they learnt that Jain was reportedly under mental stress.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police. Officials are also looking into the deceased’s stay at the Supernova building and the events leading up to the incident.

His family members have been informed, and further legal action is being taken as per procedure.

Supernova, one of the prominent high-rise buildings in the Delhi-NCR region, has also been involved in controversies in the past.