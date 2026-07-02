Noida International Airport Launches Flights To 16 Cities, Eases Delhi-NCR Travel - Check List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida International Airport launched direct flights to sixteen cities.

New connectivity benefits Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

Union Minister officially flagged off commercial airport operations.

Noida International Airport in Jewar has officially commenced direct flight operations to 16 major cities across India, marking a significant milestone for regional connectivity and offering a major convenience for travellers across western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.

The newly launched network links passengers to key economic centres such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as political and cultural hubs including Lucknow. The airport is also operating two daily flights to Pantnagar, strengthening air connectivity with Uttarakhand.

The connected destinations are:

Amritsar

Bareilly

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Chandigarh

Dehradun

Dharamshala

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jammu

Jodhpur

Lucknow

Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

Pantnagar

Major Relief For Western Uttar Pradesh And NCR

The launch is expected to benefit residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, who previously had to travel through heavy traffic to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

With a modern airport now located closer to these regions, passengers are expected to save considerable time and travel costs, making journeys more convenient for business travellers, students, tourists and working professionals.

The addition of services by IndiGo and Akasa Air is also expected to ease passenger congestion at Delhi Airport and improve overall travel efficiency across the National Capital Region.

Commercial Journey Begins With Lucknow Flight

The airport's commercial operations officially began with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E-2278 from Lucknow, marking the start of operations at Delhi-NCR's second major international aviation hub.

In a symbolic gesture highlighting the region's transformation from farmland to a world-class greenfield airport, 170 local farmers from the Jewar region, who had contributed land for the project, boarded a special inaugural flight to Lucknow.

Civil Aviation Minister Flags Off Operations

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally flagged off commercial operations.

The inaugural schedule included a fully booked commercial flight to Bengaluru carrying 138 passengers, followed by the special flight for the farmers from Jewar.

Built As A Future Aviation Hub

Ranked among India's largest greenfield airport projects, Noida International Airport has been designed for rapid expansion.

The airport is planned as an integrated, multi-modal transport hub supported by an extensive network of upcoming road, metro and rail links. These connectivity projects are expected to seamlessly link Delhi-NCR with the growing industrial belt of western Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the airport's role as a key gateway for domestic travel and future international operations.