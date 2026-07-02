Noida International Airport aims to enhance regional connectivity by offering direct flights to 16 major Indian cities. It serves as a major convenience for travelers in western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.
Noida International Airport Launches Flights To 16 Cities, Eases Delhi-NCR Travel - Check List
The airport is also operating two daily flights to Pantnagar, strengthening air connectivity with Uttarakhand.
- Noida International Airport launched direct flights to sixteen cities.
- New connectivity benefits Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.
- Union Minister officially flagged off commercial airport operations.
Noida International Airport in Jewar has officially commenced direct flight operations to 16 major cities across India, marking a significant milestone for regional connectivity and offering a major convenience for travellers across western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region.
The newly launched network links passengers to key economic centres such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as political and cultural hubs including Lucknow. The airport is also operating two daily flights to Pantnagar, strengthening air connectivity with Uttarakhand.
The connected destinations are:
- Amritsar
- Bareilly
- Bengaluru
- Bhopal
- Chandigarh
- Dehradun
- Dharamshala
- Hyderabad
- Jaipur
- Jammu
- Jodhpur
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- Navi Mumbai
- Pantnagar
Major Relief For Western Uttar Pradesh And NCR
The launch is expected to benefit residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, who previously had to travel through heavy traffic to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
With a modern airport now located closer to these regions, passengers are expected to save considerable time and travel costs, making journeys more convenient for business travellers, students, tourists and working professionals.
The addition of services by IndiGo and Akasa Air is also expected to ease passenger congestion at Delhi Airport and improve overall travel efficiency across the National Capital Region.
Commercial Journey Begins With Lucknow Flight
The airport's commercial operations officially began with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E-2278 from Lucknow, marking the start of operations at Delhi-NCR's second major international aviation hub.
In a symbolic gesture highlighting the region's transformation from farmland to a world-class greenfield airport, 170 local farmers from the Jewar region, who had contributed land for the project, boarded a special inaugural flight to Lucknow.
Civil Aviation Minister Flags Off Operations
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally flagged off commercial operations.
The inaugural schedule included a fully booked commercial flight to Bengaluru carrying 138 passengers, followed by the special flight for the farmers from Jewar.
Built As A Future Aviation Hub
Ranked among India's largest greenfield airport projects, Noida International Airport has been designed for rapid expansion.
The airport is planned as an integrated, multi-modal transport hub supported by an extensive network of upcoming road, metro and rail links. These connectivity projects are expected to seamlessly link Delhi-NCR with the growing industrial belt of western Uttar Pradesh, strengthening the airport's role as a key gateway for domestic travel and future international operations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main objective of Noida International Airport?
Which cities are connected by Noida International Airport?
The airport currently operates direct flights to 16 major Indian cities. These include economic centers like Mumbai and Hyderabad, as well as political and cultural hubs like Lucknow and Pantnagar.
Who benefits most from the new airport's operations?
Residents of western Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Agra, benefit by saving significant travel time and costs, avoiding Delhi's IGI Airport.
When did commercial operations officially begin at Noida International Airport?
Commercial operations officially began with the arrival of IndiGo flight 6E-2278 from Lucknow. This marked its start as Delhi-NCR's second major international aviation hub.