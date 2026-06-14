Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Noida International Airport begins commercial operations, marking UP's growth.

IndiGo operates inaugural flights connecting Lucknow, Noida, and Bengaluru.

Commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport in Jewar will officially commence on Monday, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure expansion drive under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Domestic carrier IndiGo will serve as the launch airline, operating the airport's inaugural commercial services.

Flights To Connect Lucknow, Noida and Bengaluru

According to the flight schedule, the inaugural IndiGo flight (6E-2278) will depart from Lucknow at 7:05 am and land at Noida International Airport at 8:05 am. The same aircraft will then continue to Bengaluru, departing from Noida at 8:35 am and arriving in the Karnataka capital at 11:05 am.

On the return leg, flight 6E-2279 will leave Bengaluru at 3:45 pm, reach Noida at 6:20 pm, and depart for Lucknow at 6:55 pm, arriving at 8:00 pm.

Inaugural Flight Schedule

Sector Flight Number Departure Arrival Lucknow–Noida 6E-2278 07:05 AM 08:05 AM Noida–Bengaluru 6E-2278 08:35 AM 11:05 AM Bengaluru–Noida 6E-2279 03:45 PM 06:20 PM Noida–Lucknow 6E-2279 06:55 PM 08:00 PM

New Aviation Hub For North India

Developed as one of Uttar Pradesh's flagship infrastructure projects, Noida International Airport is expected to emerge as a key aviation and logistics hub for western Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

IndiGo has announced plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 major cities across India, significantly enhancing domestic connectivity from the region.

Boost to Trade, Logistics And Investment

The Jewar airport project is being positioned as a critical component of the state's infrastructure-led growth strategy. Along with expressways, metro rail networks, the Defence Corridor, data centres and industrial investments, the airport is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's role in India's aviation, trade and logistics sectors.

Officials believe the airport will not only improve passenger connectivity but also support economic activity, attract investment and accelerate regional development, further reinforcing the state's emergence as a major economic hub.