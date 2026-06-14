Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNoida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service

Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service

Noida International Airport will begin commercial operations on June 15 with IndiGo's inaugural Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru flight. The Jewar airport is set to become a major aviation hub.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Noida International Airport begins commercial operations, marking UP's growth.
  • IndiGo operates inaugural flights connecting Lucknow, Noida, and Bengaluru.

Commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport in Jewar will officially commence on Monday, marking a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure expansion drive under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Domestic carrier IndiGo will serve as the launch airline, operating the airport's inaugural commercial services.

Flights To Connect Lucknow, Noida and Bengaluru

According to the flight schedule, the inaugural IndiGo flight (6E-2278) will depart from Lucknow at 7:05 am and land at Noida International Airport at 8:05 am. The same aircraft will then continue to Bengaluru, departing from Noida at 8:35 am and arriving in the Karnataka capital at 11:05 am.

On the return leg, flight 6E-2279 will leave Bengaluru at 3:45 pm, reach Noida at 6:20 pm, and depart for Lucknow at 6:55 pm, arriving at 8:00 pm.

Inaugural Flight Schedule

Sector Flight Number Departure Arrival
Lucknow–Noida 6E-2278 07:05 AM 08:05 AM
Noida–Bengaluru 6E-2278 08:35 AM 11:05 AM
Bengaluru–Noida 6E-2279 03:45 PM 06:20 PM
Noida–Lucknow 6E-2279 06:55 PM 08:00 PM

New Aviation Hub For North India

Developed as one of Uttar Pradesh's flagship infrastructure projects, Noida International Airport is expected to emerge as a key aviation and logistics hub for western Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states.

IndiGo has announced plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 major cities across India, significantly enhancing domestic connectivity from the region.

Boost to Trade, Logistics And Investment

The Jewar airport project is being positioned as a critical component of the state's infrastructure-led growth strategy. Along with expressways, metro rail networks, the Defence Corridor, data centres and industrial investments, the airport is expected to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's role in India's aviation, trade and logistics sectors.

Officials believe the airport will not only improve passenger connectivity but also support economic activity, attract investment and accelerate regional development, further reinforcing the state's emergence as a major economic hub.

Before You Go

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

Frequently Asked Questions

When will commercial flights start from Noida International Airport?

Commercial flight operations from Noida International Airport will officially commence on Monday. This marks a major milestone in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure expansion.

Which airline will operate the first flights from Noida International Airport?

Domestic carrier IndiGo will serve as the launch airline. They will operate the airport's inaugural commercial services.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Noida International Airport Yogi Government YOGI ADITYANATH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
Noida International Airport Launches Commercial Flights On June 15; IndiGo Operates First Service
Cities
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
Dehradun Mob Killing: Four Arrested After BJP Worker Murdered, Tensions Grip Village
Cities
Former Congress MLA's Son Shoots Wife Battling Cancer, Dies By Suicide In UP's Firozabad
Former Congress MLA's Son Shoots Wife Battling Cancer, Dies By Suicide In UP
Cities
3-Year-Old Cancer Patient Dies After Getting Wrong Injection At AIIMS Bhopal
3-Year-Old Cancer Patient Dies After Getting Wrong Injection At AIIMS Bhopal
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget