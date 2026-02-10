Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Noida Farmers Protest Over Lack Of Power Supply In Floodplain Areas, Gherao Electricity Dept Office

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

Hundreds of farmers and local residents staged a protest on Monday outside the electricity department office in Sector 16, Noida, demanding power connections for floodplain (doob kshetra) areas. The demonstration was led by Bharatiya Kisan Parishad president Sukhbir Khalifa.

The protesters said that lakhs of families living in the floodplain areas have been deprived of basic amenities such as electricity and water for years, despite repeated appeals to the authorities. They alleged that the power department has failed to take concrete steps to address the issue.

According to the demonstrators, the absence of electricity has also disrupted water supply in the area, severely affecting around two lakh working-class residents. Farmers’ unions and local residents therefore gathered to gherao the Sector 16 power substation to press for immediate action.

Speaking to the media, Khalifa said that nearly two lakh labourers reside in the floodplain areas but continue to live without basic facilities. “At the very least, water should be made available to them. Without electricity, how will water reach these homes?” he asked. He added that during a previous one-day protest, the chief engineer had assured them that electricity connections would be provided.

However, Khalifa alleged that even after a month, no action has been taken. “That is why we are sitting here again today. If required, we know the way to Delhi and even to Lucknow. Until our demands are fulfilled, we will continue an indefinite protest outside the electricity department office,” he said.

The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified if a solution is not found soon. Meanwhile, officials from the electricity department and the police were present at the site and were attempting to persuade the protesters to call off the demonstration.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Embed widget