Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc marched towards ECI without police permission.

Police detained 260 protesters, including ten MPs initially.

Rahul, Priyanka entered Akashvani Bhawan, later detained there.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc MPs had not sought permission for their proposed march from Parliament House to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, which began at around 10:30 am.

According to theANI citing police, it received information about the planned march through social media. However, no application seeking permission was submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, and consequently, no permission was granted.

Police Cite Section 163 BNSS

The Delhi Police said security arrangements were put in place in view of the proposed gathering and the apprehension of a violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi area.

The march began at around 10:30 am, following which protesters breached the first police barricade and moved towards the second barricade near Niti Aayog, police said.

The police said repeated announcements were made informing protesters about the restrictions under Section 163 BNSS and asking them to disperse peacefully. However, the protesters allegedly did not comply with the instructions.

260 Detained, Including 10 MPs

The Delhi Police said approximately 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained and taken to various police stations across Delhi, where necessary legal action was being initiated.

Most protesters subsequently left the area, according to the police.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Enter Akashvani Bhawan

The police said Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Manish Chhatrath and around 50–60 supporters subsequently entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission and staged a sit-in.

According to the police, Rahul Gandhi refused to leave the premises and said he would stay until a delegation of MPs was given an appointment to meet the ECI.

Police Remove Protesters From Premises

The Delhi Police said it had to intervene to remove the protesters from the site to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating.

During the operation, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained, police said.

The police said the action was carried out in accordance with the law, with priority given to maintaining law and order and public safety.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place in the area and the situation is being continuously monitored, the Delhi Police said, urging everyone to maintain peace and comply with lawful police instructions.