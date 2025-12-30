A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, exposing years of cruelty hidden behind closed doors. A retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were allegedly held captive and subjected to prolonged abuse by their caretakers for five years, a tragedy that ultimately claimed the elderly man’s life.

Life After Loss Turned Into a Nightmare

Omprakash Singh Rathore, a 70-year-old retired senior railway clerk, was once known for his dignified lifestyle. Following the death of his wife in 2016, he shifted to a separate house along with his 27-year-old daughter, Rashmi, who is mentally challenged. Seeking support to manage daily life, the family hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife, Ramdevi, as caretakers.

What was meant to ensure care and safety allegedly turned into a prolonged ordeal.

Caretakers Accused of Taking Over the House

According to Omprakash’s brother, Amar Singh, the caretakers gradually seized control of the entire house. The father and daughter were confined to the lower rooms, while the couple reportedly lived comfortably on the upper floor.

The allegations paint a grim picture. The caretakers are accused of denying the victims even basic necessities. Amar Singh stated that whenever relatives attempted to visit, the caretakers would deflect them with excuses.

“They would say Omprakash did not want to meet anyone and send people away,” he alleged.

A Shocking Discovery After Death

The truth surfaced only after news of Omprakash’s death reached the family on Monday. When relatives arrived at the house, they were confronted with scenes that left them shaken.

Omprakash’s body was found severely emaciated. His daughter Rashmi was discovered naked in a dark room, barely alive. A family member claimed that Rashmi’s frail condition made her appear decades older.

“There was no flesh left on her body. She was just a skeleton, clinging to life,” said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Doctors Confirm Death, Police Step In

Omprakash was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police subsequently took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Neighbours Recall a Life Once Lived With Pride

Neighbours expressed disbelief over the tragic fate of a man they remembered with respect. Omprakash was known in the locality as someone who carried himself with dignity, often seen neatly dressed in a suit and tie.

How did a life once defined by self-respect and routine descend into years of silent suffering?

Family Demands Justice for the Victims

Rashmi is now under the care of her family members. As she begins a fragile path to recovery, the family is demanding the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.