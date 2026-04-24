No FIR, Only Complaint: Mumbai Police Clears Air Over Viral Worli Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police denied FIR against woman confronting minister.

A law student filed a complaint alleging abusive behavior.

The woman questioned the minister about rally traffic jams.

Mumbai Police dismissed reports cirulating over an FIR filed againt a woman who berated Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai over the women’s reservation bill. The Mumbai police, took its official X account, shared a video of an account who claimed that an FIR has been filed against that woman after the complaint. The Mumbai police also requested to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation.

"No FIR has been registered against the lady. We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation," teh Mumbai police said in a report.

No FIR has been registered against the lady.



We request you and everyone to verify the facts from official channel before posting on social media and refrain from spreading misinformation. https://t.co/A5qHv3B3cp — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2026

Complaint Filed But Not FIR

A user on X sharedv a video with caption that an FIR has been filed against the woman who removed the minister from the road. In the video, a law student Zen Sadavarte, who filed complaint and said that the woman abused the police officers amnd even misbehaved with the Maharashtra minister.

Zen Sadavarte said, "Two days ago, when the protest was going on, the Women's Reservation and delimitation bill, a lady came out and used abusive words against some police officers who were present at the protest... There was also a minister, Girish Mahajan... You have problems, you have a total constitutional provision to go and file a complaint... I filed a complaint and have requested the police officers to lodge an FIR and take action..." she said.

Earlier, Police confirmed to PTI that the complaint has been filed against that woman who berated Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai over the women’s reservation bill.

What Is The Controversy?

The incident took place in Mumbai’s upscale Worli area on Tuesday during a BJP rally targeting opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill on 33% reservation for women in legislatures.

Amid the event, an agitated woman confronted minister Mahajan while he was speaking to reporters, accusing the rally of causing traffic disruption. “Get out of here, you are creating a jam,” she said, questioning why it wasn’t held at a nearby ground.