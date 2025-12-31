Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNew Year’s Eve Traffic Curbs In Delhi: Connaught Place To Be Vehicle-Free After 7 PM

New Year’s Eve Traffic Curbs In Delhi: Connaught Place To Be Vehicle-Free After 7 PM

To minimise inconvenience, traffic diversions and special parking arrangements will remain in force until celebrations conclude.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)

The Delhi Traffic Police will restrict the movement of all vehicles in Connaught Place from 7:00 pm on New Year’s Eve. No entry or exit will be allowed in the Inner, Middle or Outer Circle to prevent congestion and ensure smooth celebrations across the area.

Officials said vehicle restrictions may also be extended around India Gate if pedestrian movement increases significantly during the evening.

Parking On First-Come, First-Served Basis

To minimise inconvenience, traffic diversions and special parking arrangements will remain in force until celebrations conclude. Vehicles heading towards Connaught Place will be stopped at points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road and Patel Chowk.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at designated locations, including Gole Dak Khana, Kali Bari Marg, Pant Marg, Copernicus Marg, Minto Road and Windsor Place.

Advisory For India Gate And NDLS Commuters

For those planning to visit the India Gate, the traffic police have advised using public transport due to limited parking space. Heavy footfall is expected near Delhi Zoo, which could lead to congestion on Mathura Road. Commuters have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road and the Mathura Road stretch between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to use alternative routes such as RML Hospital Road, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road or Windsor Place to avoid delays.

Use Public Transport, Avoid Drunk Driving

Delhi Police have urged citizens to rely on public transport, particularly the Metro, and strictly avoid drunk driving. A large-scale security and traffic management operation has been launched across the capital ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Authorities warned of strict action against traffic violations or any disturbance during celebrations. Citizens have been asked to remain patient, follow traffic rules and comply with instructions from personnel deployed at intersections.

For assistance or updates, commuters can reach out via WhatsApp at 8750871493 or call the traffic helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today New Year Eve Traffic Advisory CP CP Traffic New Year
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Flight Operations Hit As Visibility Drops
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR, Flight Operations Hit As Visibility Drops
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget