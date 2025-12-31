New Year’s Eve Traffic Curbs In Delhi: Connaught Place To Be Vehicle-Free After 7 PM

The Delhi Traffic Police will restrict the movement of all vehicles in Connaught Place from 7:00 pm on New Year’s Eve. No entry or exit will be allowed in the Inner, Middle or Outer Circle to prevent congestion and ensure smooth celebrations across the area.

Officials said vehicle restrictions may also be extended around India Gate if pedestrian movement increases significantly during the evening.

Parking On First-Come, First-Served Basis

To minimise inconvenience, traffic diversions and special parking arrangements will remain in force until celebrations conclude. Vehicles heading towards Connaught Place will be stopped at points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road and Patel Chowk.

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at designated locations, including Gole Dak Khana, Kali Bari Marg, Pant Marg, Copernicus Marg, Minto Road and Windsor Place.

Advisory For India Gate And NDLS Commuters

For those planning to visit the India Gate, the traffic police have advised using public transport due to limited parking space. Heavy footfall is expected near Delhi Zoo, which could lead to congestion on Mathura Road. Commuters have been advised to avoid Bhairon Road and the Mathura Road stretch between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to use alternative routes such as RML Hospital Road, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road or Windsor Place to avoid delays.

Use Public Transport, Avoid Drunk Driving

Delhi Police have urged citizens to rely on public transport, particularly the Metro, and strictly avoid drunk driving. A large-scale security and traffic management operation has been launched across the capital ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Authorities warned of strict action against traffic violations or any disturbance during celebrations. Citizens have been asked to remain patient, follow traffic rules and comply with instructions from personnel deployed at intersections.

For assistance or updates, commuters can reach out via WhatsApp at 8750871493 or call the traffic helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.