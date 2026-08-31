Nepal Flash Floods: 4 More Bodies Recovered From Gandak River In UP's Kushinagar; 13 So Far

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English NewsCitiesNepal Flash Floods: SDRF Recovers 4 More Bodies From Gandak River In UP's Kushinagar; 13 So Far

Nepal Flash Floods: SDRF Recovers 4 More Bodies From Gandak River In UP's Kushinagar; 13 So Far

The SDRF team was conducting surveillance on the river near Bhediyari Thokar No. 3 when they spotted four bodies in the water.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four bodies recovered from Gandak Sunday, totaling thirteen.
  • Bodies likely drifted from Nepal's devastating glacial floods.
  • Nepal floods killed 788, 2,500 people remain missing.
  • Over 275 Indians missing; MEA rescued 149 people.

Kushinagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Four more bodies were recovered from the Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district after they apparently drifted into Indian territory from Nepal amid the devastating floods in the neighbouring country, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 13 bodies have been recovered in the district over the past four days, with four recovered on Sunday alone, they said.

On Sunday, an SDRF team recovered the bodies of two women and two men near Bhediyari Thokar No. 3 of the Chhitauni embankment.

The SDRF team was conducting surveillance on the river near Bhediyari Thokar No. 3 when they spotted four bodies in the water. The team entered the river and retrieved the bodies. On Saturday, SDRF surveillance teams had spotted and recovered three bodies floating in the river. Officials in the neighbouring district of Nepal have been informed about the recovered bodies.

SHO of Khadda police station, Sandeep Kumar Singh, said that the police sent all four bodies to the mortuary after completing the necessary formalities.

A total of 13 bodies have been recovered at Bhediyari over the past four days, the SHO said.

As the mortuary in Kushinagar is full, the remaining bodies have been sent to Gorakhpur. So far, none of the bodies have been identified, he said.

On Sunday, the death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 788 with more bodies being recovered, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing.

Bodies were recovered from eight affected districts as rescuers raced against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through northern and central Nepal on August 26.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll has surged to 788.

The Bhotekoshi river, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, creating havoc on August 26.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that more than 275 Indians and 128 persons of Indian origin remained missing or non-contactable in Nepal. On Sunday, the MEA on its X handle shared a list of 149 people who were rescued. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many bodies have been recovered from the Gandak river in Kushinagar?

A total of 13 bodies have been recovered from the Gandak river in Kushinagar district over the past four days. Four of these bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Where are the recovered bodies in Kushinagar believed to have come from?

The bodies recovered in Kushinagar are believed to have drifted into Indian territory from Nepal. This is due to the devastating floods occurring in the neighboring country.

What caused the devastating floods in Nepal?

The floods in Nepal were caused by an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border. This event occurred on August 26.

Have the bodies recovered in Kushinagar been identified?

No, none of the bodies recovered from the Gandak river in Kushinagar have been identified so far. The local mortuary is full, so some bodies have been sent to Gorakhpur.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gandak River Nepal Flash Floods UTTAR PRADESH Nepal Floods
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