AISA president Neha Bora was released from Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area police station on Sunday evening, hours after the student organisation alleged she had been detained by police in an unauthorised vehicle without a female constable. After her release, Bora said she did not have her bag and phone with her. In a video statement, she accused authorities of treating protesters as “dogs” and “cockroaches” and asserted citizens’ right to question those in power and protest at designated sites.

Bora Released

“It is 8:13 pm, and I have been released from the Narela Industrial Area police station,” Bora said.

“But today, you have shown that we are not dogs, we are not cockroaches, we are not insects. We are citizens of this country,” she said.

Bora said citizens had the right to question those in power, including what deal the Election Commission and ruling party make together. She also said protesters had the right to return to a designated site and “assert our claim to it”.

Detention Claims

Before her release, AISA alleged that Bora was picked up by Delhi Police in an unauthorised vehicle without a female constable and said it did not know where she was being taken.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke also alleged that Bora and journalist Rosy were detained for raising their voices during the protest. Referring to Rosy’s earlier allegation against ACP Vivek Bhagat, Dipke claimed she had been molested by the officer and questioned why police had detained her instead of acting on the allegation.

Also Read: ‘Beti Bachao Delhi Police Se’: Dipke Alleges Neha Bora, Journalist Rosy Detained

Journalist Complaints

The allegations came amid a separate controversy involving three women journalists who alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during the October 3 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police said the New Delhi district had received complaints from all three journalists and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry. The Press Council of India urged police to act swiftly and ensure journalists can work freely.

Also Read: ‘Amit Shah Ji, Is This Right Way To Treat Women?’ Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi Target Centre Over Journalists Harassment Case