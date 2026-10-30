Neha Bora Backs INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Urges Citizens To Join

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student activist Neha Bora supports INDIA bloc's November 1 rally.

Rally demands CEC resignation, halt to electoral process changes.

Rahul Gandhi urged public to join the protest march.

Bloc's CEC public impeachment postponed to October 31.

Student activist and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has extended her support to the INDIA bloc's rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision process. The protest is scheduled to take place at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

In a video message shared on her social media accounts, Bora said the demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, a complete halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the withdrawal of the 2023 law would culminate in a movement at Ramlila Maidan.

"Our demand to seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, impose a complete halt on the SIR exercise, and withdraw the 2023 law will culminate in a movement at Ramlila Maidan on November 1," she said.

Urging citizens to attend the rally, Bora called on them to protect their voting rights and “uphold the sanctity of democracy”. She ended her message by saying, “See you there.”

INDIA Bloc Calls Mega Rally Over Alleged Vote Theft

The INDIA bloc has called for a "mega rally" on the issue of alleged "vote theft", seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The November 1 rally is expected to bring together opposition leaders, party workers, activists and citizens from across the country.

Bora's announcement came two days after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also extended its support to the Opposition's protest.

“GYANU MUST GO! The Cockroach Janata Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X on Wednesday.

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Rahul Gandhi Appeals To People To Join November 1 March

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to participate in the INDIA bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march. He also sought to allay concerns about a possible police crackdown, claiming that the ruling BJP "will not have the guts to try any of their antics".

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said the march to Ramlila Maidan was aimed at saving democracy, ending "vote theft" and protecting the Constitution. He also appealed to student groups, irrespective of their political affiliations, to join the protest.

During an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc march would begin at noon on November 1 from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and conclude at Ramlila Maidan.

INDIA Bloc's Public Impeachment Of CEC Postponed

The INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, which was scheduled for October 30, was postponed to October 31 due to bad weather.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh announced the rescheduling in a post on X.

"Due to incessant rain the Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA janbandhan has been rescheduled to tomorrow October 31st at 230pm. This will be followed by the 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March on Sunday November 1st," Ramesh said.

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