Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCW initiated cognisance over minor girl's public harassment.

Police formed SIT, identified victims, arrested three accused.

Commissions ensured victim safety, preventing objectionable video circulation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in Bihar’s Jamui district in which a minor girl and her male companion were allegedly harassed, assaulted and stopped in public.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Bihar Director General of Police, directing that an FIR be registered immediately, all accused be identified and arrested on the basis of video footage, and an impartial investigation be completed within a stipulated timeframe.

In its letter, the commission said media reports and a viral video showed that a group of people allegedly surrounded the girl and her companion at night, held and pulled the girl and behaved inappropriately with her. Her companion was also allegedly assaulted.

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NCW Seeks Action Over Video Sharing

The NCW has also directed authorities to ensure security and legal assistance for the victims and take necessary legal action to prevent further circulation of the objectionable video on social media.

Rahatkar has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The commission said that no compromise with the dignity, safety and privacy of women would be acceptable.

Three Accused Arrested, SIT Formed

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal said the incident took place on the evening of September 19 and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a woman police officer, has been formed to identify and arrest all those involved.

"Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip," the SP told reporters.

The SIT is headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali and is conducting raids to arrest the accused, PTI reported.

The SP said the accused were not named by the victims in the FIR registered at Jamui police station. However, police have identified around seven people allegedly involved in the incident with the help of the video footage.

Earlier, the SP had confirmed that police identified the victim after the video came to their notice and recorded her statement. According to her statement, the incident took place around 7 pm on September 19.

Police subsequently registered an FIR and arrested three accused in connection with the case.

State Women's Commission Takes Cognisance

The Bihar State Women's Commission has also taken cognisance of the incident.

Commission chairperson Apsara said she learned about the incident through the video. She said the district magistrate had assured her that details of the action taken in the case would be provided by Monday evening.

Apsara also said she would write to the Jamui SP to seek details of further action in the case.

What Does The Viral Video Show?

The viral video appears to show a young man and a girl riding a motorcycle being stopped on the road by a group of people.

The girl is allegedly seen being subjected to inappropriate behaviour and pleading with those present to let them leave. She is heard saying that they are children and asking to be allowed to go, while assuring them that they would not return.

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Several other people can also be seen at the spot in the video.