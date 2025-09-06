The son of an accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by two unidentified attackers in Pune’s Nana Peth area in Maharashtra on Friday evening.

The incident, which is believed to be a revenge killing, took place at around 7:45 PM in the parking area of the victim's residential society, news agency PTI reported.

The 20-year-old victim Ayush Ganesh Komkar was Andekar’s maternal nephew. Ayush’s parents, Ganesh Komkar and Sanjivani Komkar, are among the accused in the NCP leader's murder case registered last year. Sanjivani is the slain leader’s sister.

Police said two unidentified men ambushed Ayush as he returned home after attending classes. "Two unidentified persons fired 11 rounds and also attacked Ayush with sharp weapons. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival," a police official told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle clarified that police had not found any involvement of Ayush in the Andekar murder case. He added that multiple teams from the crime branch and the local police station have been deployed to hunt down the killers.

Vanraj Andekar Murder Case

The fatal shooting comes almost exactly a year after Vanraj Andekar, a former corporator with a background in local politics, was murdered in the same Nana Peth neighborhood on September 1, 2024. His father, Bandu Andekar, also had a criminal past.

Police arrested Sanjivani Komkar, her husband Ganesh, their relative Jayraj Komkar, and 17 others in connection with the murder. The killing was linked to long-standing family hostilities and disputes related to property.

Just two days before Ayush’s murder, Pune police registered a case against eight people, including members of the Andekar gang. Two individuals allegedly connected to the Tipu Pathan gang were also arrested on suspicion of supplying firearms to the Andekar group, hinting at a possible gang rivalry fueling the cycle of violence.

Authorities are now probing whether Friday’s shooting was a direct act of retaliation tied to these ongoing criminal disputes.