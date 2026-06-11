Naveen Patnaik Sounds Poll Bugle, Asks BJD Cadre To Gear Up For 2027 Civic Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patnaik urged BJD workers to prepare for 2027 elections.

Patnaik alleged law, order, economy, and pension irregularities.

Party's strategy includes social media, vigilance; highlighted past achievements.

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has asked party workers to begin preparations for the 2027 panchayat and urban local body elections, urging them to remain connected with people.

Addressing an organisational meeting attended largely by candidates who lost the 2024 state elections, Patnaik urged party leaders not to lose confidence because of the electoral setback and the quitting of some leaders.

During the meeting here on Wednesday, he interacted with BJD leaders and took feedback on the party's organisational status in different constituencies and local issues.

"Face the situation with confidence and remain connected with people. In the last two years since the BJP assumed office, the law and order situation has deteriorated. People are living in fear," Patnaik alleged.

He claimed that incidents of murder, rape, loot and crimes against women had increased, and asked party leaders to highlight public issues and fight for people's rights.

The former CM also alleged that the state's economic condition had worsened.

"The BJD government left a surplus of Rs 45,000 crore when it relinquished power, but the state's debt has increased in the last two years," he asserted.

He alleged irregularities in the disbursement of social security pension to the elderly and differently abled beneficiaries.

Patnaik said the BJD government had earned recognition during its 24-year tenure through initiatives in disaster management, food security and welfare programmes for women, farmers and students.

"As the panchayat and municipal elections are approaching, you must prepare with full confidence. Give more importance to social media as it reaches people quickly," he told the party workers.

Patnaik also asked party leaders to remain vigilant during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We have to work cautiously and ensure that not a single eligible voter's name is deleted because of a minor typographical error," he said.

The BJD chief also hailed the success of the party's 'Nari Adhikar Abhiyan', claiming that the campaign had received a positive response in 120 assembly constituencies.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)