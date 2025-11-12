Uttar Pradesh has earned national recognition for its outstanding performance in the Sixth National Water Awards 2024, announced by the Central Government on Tuesday. The state’s Mirzapur district was declared the Best District in the Northern Zone, while the Agra Municipal Corporation secured joint third place in the Best Urban Local Body (ULB) category, marking another milestone in the Yogi Adityanath government’s ongoing water conservation efforts.

Mirzapur’s success under Jal Jeevan

The recognition highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing leadership in sustainable water management and community-led conservation. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, Mirzapur has effectively implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Bhujal Yojana, focusing on the revival of reservoirs, construction of drainage systems, and expansion of irrigation facilities in rural areas.

Agra sets an example

The Agra Municipal Corporation has emerged as a frontrunner in urban water conservation through innovative practices such as recycling treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for use in parks and industries. The adoption of leakage tracking systems and smart metering has significantly reduced water wastage, placing Agra among India’s most efficient urban local bodies.

Under the Yogi government’s Har Ghar Nal Yojana, household water supply across Agra and other major cities has improved remarkably, reflecting the administration’s focus on equitable access to clean water.

A state-wide movement for water sustainability

Over the past eight and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has turned water conservation into a mass movement, driven by regular monitoring of flagship programmes such as Har Ghar Jal, Har Khet Ko Pani, and the Atal Bhujal Yojana. Efforts to revive ponds, reinstall hand pumps, and expand access to tap water are underway across all 75 districts.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, one village in every district—including Lucknow—is being developed as a pilot project to ensure round-the-clock clean drinking water. Once the model proves successful, it will be replicated statewide. The government is also pursuing river rejuvenation projects to restore aquatic ecosystems.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly underscored that “every drop of water counts” — a philosophy now bringing Uttar Pradesh national acclaim.

National recognition for innovation and participation

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil announced the winners of the Sixth National Water Awards in New Delhi. The awards ceremony will be held on November 18, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. Out of 751 applications received nationwide, 46 winners were selected, with Uttar Pradesh standing out for its innovative policies, impactful implementation, and active citizen participation.