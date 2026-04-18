Nashik 'Godman' Kharat's Close Aide, Wife Killed In Car Crash On Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Godman's associate and wife died in expressway accident.

Their car collided with a stationary container truck.

Son critically injured; undergoing hospital treatment.

Police investigating accident cause with experts.

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Jailed self-styled godman Ashok Kharat's close associate and his wife died when their car rammed into a stationary container truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra Shelke (55) and his wife Anuradha (50), an official said, adding their son sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Shelke was a close associate of Nashik-based godman Kharat, who has been arrested on rape and fraud charges, among others. Shelke was Kharat's business partner and also vice-president of the Shivanika Trust, set up by the 'godman', according to the official.

The accident took place at around 12 pm near Dhotre village under jurisdiction of the Kopargaon Police Station in the western Maharashtra district, around 250km from Mumbai, he said.

Shelke, who was driving the car, his wife and son were coming to Thane from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. As the car reached Dhotre, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a container truck parked on the roadside, the official said.

All three suffered grievous injuries in the crash and were rushed to a local hospital, where Shelke and his wife were declared dead on arrival, he informed.

The couple's son was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kopargaon Police Station.

With the help of authorities like RTO and automobile experts, police will do a crash analysis to determine the cause of the fatal accident, said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Ahilyanagar.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)