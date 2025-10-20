Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its members allegedly sprinkled cow urine at Pune’s historic Shaniwar Wada to “purify” the site following a viral video showing Muslim women offering namaz there. The controversy erupted after a viral video showed a group of Muslim women offering namaz inside the Shaniwar Wada complex on Sunday. In response, several Hindu groups led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni conducted what they called a “symbolic purification” by sprinkling cow urine and reciting prayers.

In a post on social media platform X, Sawant said the BJP’s act “makes one want to slap their forehead in disbelief”, calling the protest “regressive”.

Sawant highlighted that Shaniwar Wada has always been home to diverse cultural and religious influences. “Shaniwar Wada even housed Mastani. It was the Peshwa sardars themselves who removed the Chhatrapati’s flag and hoisted the Union Jack. If those women invoke the name of the Almighty at such a place, it starts hurting your stomachs. Has anyone stopped you from sitting there and meditate?” he wrote.

He also noted that the fort contains Peshwa-era dargahs, and that even the Peshwas had no objection to them. Referring to the brutal killing of young Peshwa Narayanrao at the site, Sawant added, “People from Pune still say they can hear cries of ‘Uncle, save me’ coming from the Wada.”

Continuing his criticism, Sawant mocked the BJP’s “purification” drive, saying, “So, invoking the Almighty’s name is good, why don’t you chant ‘Ram Ram’ yourselves?” He added sarcastically, “So much has happened in that Shaniwar Wada that, by your logic BJP folks, the entire Wada should actually be washed with cow urine. That way, the public will also realise just how regressive your mindset is.”

BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Defends BJP Move, Asks, ‘Fine With Aarti At Haji Ali?’

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane told ANI, “Shaniwarwada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour. It is very close to the Hindu community’s heart. If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt? One should offer prayers only at the designated places. If Hindu workers raised their voice, then it is correct.”

#WATCH | On a viral video purportedly showing women offering namaz at Shaniwarwada and BJP performing "purification" there, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "Shaniwarwada has a history. It is the symbol of our valour. It is very close to the Hindu community's heart. If you… pic.twitter.com/antn7g5dx7 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

“What if Hanuman Chalisa is chanted or Maha Aarti is performed at Haji Ali? Don't get irked then,” he remarked.