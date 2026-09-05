Nagpur Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Assaults Her Over Refusal To Cook

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police probe changed to murder based on autopsy findings.

A woman died during treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur after her husband allegedly assaulted her following an argument over her refusal to cook.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Jhingabai Takli area. The accused has been identified as Krishnakant Yadav, while the deceased woman was identified as Yamini.

Argument Erupts Over Cooking

According to the information available, Krishnakant returned home from work at around 10 pm and asked Yamini to prepare food for him and their children.

Yamini was preparing to leave for a dance practice session ahead of a Ganesh festival celebration and refused to cook. This led to a heated argument between the couple.

During the altercation, Krishnakant allegedly grabbed Yamini by the neck, punched her several times and slammed her onto the bed. When Yamini told him that she was feeling unwell, Krishnakant took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Postmortem Reveals Serious Injuries

The postmortem report revealed a fracture in Yamini’s neck bone and severe damage to her intestines. The report also indicated signs of strangulation and serious injuries to her abdomen.

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Yamini had been preparing to attend a dance class being conducted in the society. According to the information available, the dispute began after she refused to prepare food.

It has also emerged that Yamini allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with her husband. Krishnakant was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Accidental Death Case Turns Into Murder Probe

Mankapur police initially registered a case of accidental death. However, the postmortem findings of a neck fracture and severe intestinal injuries, including damage that caused the intestines to rupture, led the case to be investigated as a possible murder.

What began as a minor domestic dispute has now turned into a case involving the woman’s death and an alleged murder. Police are conducting further investigation into the matter.

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