HomeCitiesCriminals Outsmart Night-Vision Cameras With Mobile Flashlight, Pull Off ₹14 Lakh Heist In Nagpur

A nearby medical store was also robbed. Police are investigating the increasingly sophisticated methods used in these rising theft incidents.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A daring theft was reported from the Jawahar Nagar area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, where criminals carried out a well-planned burglary and escaped with jewellery and valuables worth nearly Rs 14 lakh. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Hudkeshwar Nagar police station and took place at the residence of Tushar Piddi.

Despite the presence of advanced motion-detection, night-vision colour CCTV cameras connected to automatic lighting at the house, the thieves managed to bypass the security system using a clever technical trick.

Mobile Torch Used to Disable Cameras

According to the complaint, the burglars used the torchlight of their mobile phones to deactivate the CCTV cameras. As a result, the cameras switched to black-and-white mode, preventing clear recording of the thieves’ faces. Taking advantage of this, the criminals fearlessly packed the stolen goods into a bag and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Thieves Find Ways to Outsmart Surveillance

The incident has revealed a disturbing trend where criminals are now using technical methods to neutralise even modern CCTV systems. In the same locality, thieves also targeted a medical store owned by Sanjay Kolhe. After breaking the shop’s shutter, they stole expensive winter-use items such as body lotions and Nivea cold cream.

The number of theft incidents in Nagpur is steadily rising, with some areas witnessing even daylight burglaries. This has created an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officials visited the crime scene and have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the accused. The police stated that the use of new technology during the theft clearly indicates a shift towards more technically sophisticated methods in criminal activities.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagpur News CRime News
