Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three prison staff arrested after undertrial's custodial death.

Autopsy revealed 19 injuries, prompting custodial torture allegations.

Arrests followed reports of staff assaulting disruptive inmate.

Family protested, demanding justice amidst political outrage.

Three prison personnel have been arrested and suspended in connection with the custodial death of a 35-year-old undertrial prisoner at the Nagercoil prison in Tamil Nadu. The action came a day after S Sabari Varman died in judicial custody, with a postmortem examination revealing 19 injuries across his body, intensifying allegations of custodial torture.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges against the arrested prison staff. The case has also triggered political outrage, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and justice for the deceased's family.

Three Prison Staff Arrested After Custodial Death

The arrests were made late Tuesday following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Varman's death.

According to sources, the three prison staff members allegedly assaulted and restrained Varman inside the prison on Sunday night after he reportedly became loud and disruptive.

A senior police officer said the arrests were based on eyewitness accounts and an examination of CCTV footage from the Nagercoil prison.

As part of the preliminary investigation, Grade 1 Prison Warden Jagan was also taken into custody.

A senior police official told NDTV, "We are investigating. The matter appears to be related to an inside prison incident."

The arrested personnel have also been placed under suspension pending further investigation.

Autopsy Reveals 19 Injuries On Victim's Body

The postmortem report documented 19 injuries on Varman's body, including wounds on his elbows, forearms, knees and legs.

The autopsy was conducted on Tuesday by a panel of doctors from the Government Medical College Hospitals in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

The multi-member medical team was constituted after Varman's family insisted that doctors from outside the district conduct the examination to ensure an impartial investigation.

Before the arrests, Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police R Stalin conducted an on-site inspection at the prison, while Nagercoil Judicial Magistrate R Sathyamoorthy carried out separate inquiries at the hospital over two days.

Doctors at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital said Varman was brought from the prison at around 6.05 am on Monday and was declared dead on arrival.

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Family Demands Justice, Political Row Intensifies

Following the death, Varman's relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging that he had died due to custodial torture.

The family refused to accept his body until the postmortem report was released and briefly blocked a nearby road while demanding a government job for Varman's wife.

The incident has also sparked a political confrontation in Tamil Nadu.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to explain the circumstances surrounding the custodial death. In a post on X, he said the official overseeing the police department "must explain the circumstances surrounding the custodial death."

He further demanded strict action against those found responsible and called on the government to ensure justice for Varman's family.

The investigation into the custodial death is ongoing, with police continuing to examine evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to establish the sequence of events inside the prison.