'Naagin' Rumours Swirl After UP Woman Vanishes Overnight, Snake Skin Found On Bed

A 20-year-old woman’s sudden disappearance from her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district has set off a swirl of superstition and speculation, even as police intensify efforts to trace her.

The incident took place in Singanpur village, where the woman went to bed in her room on Sunday night as usual. By Monday morning, she had vanished. When her mother entered the room to wake her, she found the bed empty. What stunned the family, however, was what had been left behind, the woman’s clothes and jewellery neatly placed on the bed, alongside what appeared to be a five-foot-long snake skin.

As word spread, rumours quickly gripped the village, with some claiming the woman had turned into an “ichchadhari naagin, a mythical shape-shifting serpent from Indian folklore. Fueling the speculation further was the presence of a snake burrow in the floor of her room. Family members admitted that snakes had occasionally been spotted in the house in the past.

Family Urges Quick Action

“We are shattered. We just want our daughter to return home safely,” the family said, urging authorities to act swiftly.

Police from the Ajitmal circle reached the village soon after receiving the complaint. Circle Officer Manoj Gangwar confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father. Multiple teams have been formed to trace her whereabouts.

Dismissing the supernatural claims, Gangwar appealed to villagers not to believe in rumours. “There is no truth to the theory that the woman turned into a snake. These are baseless claims. The snake skin and the clothes found at the scene may have been placed deliberately to mislead investigators or divert attention,” he said.

Investigators have seized mobile phones from the household and are examining call records and digital activity as part of the probe.

While folklore continues to dominate local chatter, police maintain that the case is being treated as a missing person investigation, with all angles under scrutiny.