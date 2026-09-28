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English NewsCitiesSBI Chief Manager Sentenced To One Year For Misusing Rs 61.57 Lakh From Deceased Customer's Account

SBI Chief Manager Sentenced To One Year For Misusing Rs 61.57 Lakh From Deceased Customer's Account

Kulkarni was serving as the Chief Manager of SBI's Chamundipuram Branch in Mysuru when the offences allegedly took place between May 13, 2009 and December 23, 2011.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

A Mysuru court has convicted a former State Bank of India (SBI) chief manager for misusing Rs 61.57 lakh from a deceased customer's account and an internal bank account. The court sentenced AV Kulkarni alias Aniruddha Vasantrao Kulkarni to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Kulkarni was serving as the Chief Manager of SBI's Chamundipuram Branch in Mysuru when the offences allegedly took place between May 13, 2009 and December 23, 2011.

Rs 40.53 Lakh Taken From Deceased Customer's Account

According to the prosecution, Kulkarni fraudulently transferred Rs 40.53 lakh from the account of Krishna Iyer, who had died in April 2005. Another Rs 21.04 lakh was allegedly transferred from an internal bank account, taking the total amount involved to Rs 61.57 lakh.

The prosecution alleged that the funds were moved into accounts belonging to Kulkarni and his son before being withdrawn.

The alleged irregularities came to light during an internal inquiry conducted by senior bank officials. Kulkarni reportedly admitted to withdrawing the money and subsequently repaid around Rs 62 lakh to the bank.

Police Filed Charge Sheet After Investigation

Following the internal inquiry, a case was registered at Mysuru's KR Police Station. The police later completed their investigation and filed a charge sheet before the 1st CJM Court in Mysuru.

After considering the arguments and examining the evidence presented during the trial, Judge Prakash V. of the 1st Additional C.J.M. Court, Mysuru, pronounced the verdict on September 25.

The court held Kulkarni guilty under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment.

Court Orders Rs 40,000 Compensation To Bank

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. It directed that Rs 40,000 from the fine be paid to the bank as compensation.

Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor K Prakash represented the State during the proceedings.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru SBI
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