Muskan, Accused In 'Blue Drum' Murder Case, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Meerut

Muskan, the woman jailed for the brutal killing of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, delivered a baby girl at a Meerut medical college hospital on Monday evening, according to jail authorities.

Brought To Hospital As Labour Pains Intensify

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College around 11:30 pm on Sunday after her labour pains worsened. She has been lodged in Meerut jail since her arrest earlier this year in connection with the sensational murder case.

Mother And Newborn Stable After Normal Delivery

Dr. Shakun Singh, who heads the Obstetrics Department, confirmed that doctors carried out a normal delivery and the newborn weighed 2.4 kg. Jail officials added that both mother and child remain in stable condition.

Although Muskan’s family has been notified about the birth, no family member visited her at the hospital, officials said.

Tight Security At Hospital Amid Sensitive Case

The hospital administration noted that Muskan was monitored throughout the day and her vitals remained normal. Considering the high-profile nature of the case, police presence around the main hospital entrance and nearby wards has been significantly increased.

Authorities said security instructions have been tightened, and Muskan’s medical records are being updated regularly as part of the protocol.

A Murder That Shocked Meerut

Saurabh Rajput was killed on the night of March 4 at the couple’s home in Indiranagar, Meerut. Police allege that Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, drugged Saurabh before stabbing him to death.

Investigators claim that the duo then dismembered his body, including severing his head and hands, and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. After the crime, both reportedly fled to Himachal Pradesh.

Police: Murder Driven By Relationship

According to the police investigation, Muskan had allegedly been planning Saurabh’s murder since November 2023. Officers said the killing was not linked to any 'tantra-mantra' practices, as earlier speculated, but was committed because Saurabh had become an obstacle in the pair’s relationship.