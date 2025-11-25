Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMuskan, Accused In 'Blue Drum' Murder Case, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Meerut

Muskan, Accused In 'Blue Drum' Murder Case, Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Meerut

Muskan, jailed for the brutal murder of her husband in Meerut, delivered a baby girl at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Muskan, the woman jailed for the brutal killing of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, delivered a baby girl at a Meerut medical college hospital on Monday evening, according to jail authorities.

Brought To Hospital As Labour Pains Intensify

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College around 11:30 pm on Sunday after her labour pains worsened. She has been lodged in Meerut jail since her arrest earlier this year in connection with the sensational murder case.

Mother And Newborn Stable After Normal Delivery

Dr. Shakun Singh, who heads the Obstetrics Department, confirmed that doctors carried out a normal delivery and the newborn weighed 2.4 kg. Jail officials added that both mother and child remain in stable condition.

Although Muskan’s family has been notified about the birth, no family member visited her at the hospital, officials said.

Tight Security At Hospital Amid Sensitive Case

The hospital administration noted that Muskan was monitored throughout the day and her vitals remained normal. Considering the high-profile nature of the case, police presence around the main hospital entrance and nearby wards has been significantly increased.

Authorities said security instructions have been tightened, and Muskan’s medical records are being updated regularly as part of the protocol.

A Murder That Shocked Meerut

Saurabh Rajput was killed on the night of March 4 at the couple’s home in Indiranagar, Meerut. Police allege that Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, drugged Saurabh before stabbing him to death.

Investigators claim that the duo then dismembered his body, including severing his head and hands, and concealed the remains in a blue drum filled with cement. After the crime, both reportedly fled to Himachal Pradesh.

Police: Murder Driven By Relationship

According to the police investigation, Muskan had allegedly been planning Saurabh’s murder since November 2023. Officers said the killing was not linked to any 'tantra-mantra' practices, as earlier speculated, but was committed because Saurabh had become an obstacle in the pair’s relationship.

Also read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muskan Murder Case Meerut Murder News Woman Gives Birth In Jail LLRM Medical College Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Moves Towards India, Several Flights Cancelled
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
News
PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya
PM Modi Set To Hoist Saffron Flag At Shri Ram Temple, Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget