Mumbai: Man Attacked With Knife Over Free Fire Game ID Dispute, 3 Arrested

A youth was allegedly attacked with a knife during a dispute over an online Free Fire game ID in the Kunchi Kurve Nagar area of Kalina in Santacruz East, Mumbai. Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on September 30 near the steps of St Rock Church. According to the allegations, a dispute over the online game's ID escalated, following which the accused allegedly attacked Dilshad Shah with a knife, seriously injuring his neck in an apparent attempt to kill him.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Salman Faruk Shah. The complaint names Arbez Shah, Musahid Vakil Ahmed Khan, Kausar Ali Jameel Shah and Anas Sayyed as accused.

Police have arrested Musahid Vakil Ahmed Khan, Arbez Shah and Kausar Ali Jameel Shah. Dilshad suffered serious injuries to his neck in the attack.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109, 118(1), 351(3), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the initial complaint, the dispute, which began over an online game ID, eventually escalated into a serious knife attack.