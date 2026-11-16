Mumbai Youth, Arrested For Jewish Sites Recce, Linked To Suspected Bishnoi Gang Network

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash Singh arrested for reconnaissance, recruited by Gurumoorthi.

Gurumoorthi photographed sites, received funds, linked to Bishnoi gang.

Police probe links with earlier Kochi arson incident.

Suspects allegedly received online directions for various tasks.

Thrissur (Keralam), Nov 16 (PTI) A youth held in Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments was recruited by a person recently arrested by the police from Ottapalam in Keralam for suspected links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, sources said on Monday.

Yash Singh (20), a native of Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of Jewish establishments, including Chabad House in Mumbai.

He was later handed over to the Thrissur City police, who brought him to Keralam on Sunday before he was remanded to judicial custody.

Before Singh's arrest, Thrissur City police had arrested Gurumoorthi, a native of Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, whose roots are in Tamil Nadu.

He was arrested for taking photographs of film stars, allegedly on the directions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through online handlers and receiving money for the task.

Police sources said Gurumoorthi had recruited Singh.

"They were in touch for the past several months. Gurumoorthi had also sent money to Singh on several occasions," sources said.

Though there were reports that Singh had acted on the directions of terrorist groups based abroad, police sources said both were suspected to be working for the Bishnoi gang.

Police are also probing the links of the duo with Ebin Paul (32) of Puthencruz, who was arrested last month for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market in Kochi.

The arson case is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Investigators found that Ebin had also acted on the directions of online handlers and searched online for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He had also exchanged messages containing references to him on Telegram.

"We are probing whether the two cases are interconnected. It also has to be investigated whether others acted on Gurumoorthi's directions. Those who gave instructions to Gurumoorthi and sent him money also have to be identified," police sources said.

Police expect to gather more information after forensic experts examine the accused's mobile phones.

"We will soon file a petition in the court seeking Singh's custody. Since the case is of a sensitive nature, the NIA might take over the probe," sources said.

Meanwhile, State Police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar told reporters that Gurumoorthi was assigned specific tasks, including taking photographs of various locations, allegedly on the instructions of an online handler.

"He had used several Telegram channels. We suspect he had links with criminal networks. A preliminary probe revealed that he was taking photographs of various places and sending them to a handler. He received money for these tasks through cryptocurrency as well as Google Pay," Chandrasekhar said.

He said the case had similarities with that of Paul, who was arrested in connection with the arson attack in Kochi.

"In Paul's case also, tasks were assigned by an online handler. He could not execute the major tasks entrusted to him at the later stages," he said.

Chandrasekhar said there was no indication of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang having an organised presence in Keralam.

"However, some people are using social media platforms to take up various tasks. That was the case with both Gurumoorthi and Paul," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)