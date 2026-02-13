Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTeen Killed As Mumbai Woman Shoots Boyfriend’s Girlfriend In Face, Accused Arrested

Teen Killed As Mumbai Woman Shoots Boyfriend’s Girlfriend In Face, Accused Arrested

She was lured to a meeting by her boyfriend's alleged partner, where an argument escalated. Police swiftly arrested a 25-year-old woman, the prime suspect, and a 23-year-old man within 12 hours.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead at point-blank range in broad daylight in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, in a chilling crime that police say stemmed from a love triangle.

The victim, Shifa Shaikh, was killed in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar after allegedly being called there by another woman, believed to be her boyfriend’s partner. Within 12 hours of the shooting, Mumbai Police arrested two people: a 25-year-old woman described as the prime accused and a 23-year-old man.

Argument Escalates Into Fatal Shooting

According to investigators, Shifa left her home after receiving a call to meet the accused woman. The two met near Furqania Masjid, where an argument broke out over an unspecified issue.

Police said the confrontation quickly escalated. Shifa was shot in the face at extremely close range. The bullet entered through her cheek and became lodged in her skull, causing fatal injuries.

Locals Rush Victim to Hospital

Bystanders immediately rushed the teenager to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. A police team reached the hospital shortly after and was informed by doctors that she had been shot at point-blank range.

Despite attempts to save her, Shifa succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

Accused Nabbed Within 12 Hours

Police said CCTV footage and early leads helped them track down the suspects. Acting swiftly, officers laid a trap and arrested both the woman accused of pulling the trigger and the 23-year-old man believed to be linked to the case.

The investigation is ongoing as police piece together the precise sequence of events in what they describe as a dispute rooted in a romantic rivalry.

The brazen daylight murder in a crowded neighbourhood has sent shockwaves through the area, once again highlighting how personal conflicts can spiral into deadly violence.

Related Video

Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim of the shooting in Mumbai?

The victim was a 19-year-old woman named Shifa Shaikh. She was shot dead in broad daylight in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar.

What was the motive behind the shooting?

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a love triangle. The victim was allegedly called to the location by another woman, believed to be her boyfriend's partner.

How quickly did the police apprehend suspects?

Mumbai Police arrested two people, a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, within 12 hours of the shooting.

Where did the incident take place?

The shooting occurred in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai. The victim was called to meet the accused woman there.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls
New Chapter Ahead: BNP Eyes Pragmatic Ties with India
Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget