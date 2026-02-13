Teen Killed As Mumbai Woman Shoots Boyfriend’s Girlfriend In Face, Accused Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 19-year-old woman was shot dead at point-blank range in broad daylight in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, in a chilling crime that police say stemmed from a love triangle.

The victim, Shifa Shaikh, was killed in the Furqania Masjid area of Shivaji Nagar after allegedly being called there by another woman, believed to be her boyfriend’s partner. Within 12 hours of the shooting, Mumbai Police arrested two people: a 25-year-old woman described as the prime accused and a 23-year-old man.

Argument Escalates Into Fatal Shooting

According to investigators, Shifa left her home after receiving a call to meet the accused woman. The two met near Furqania Masjid, where an argument broke out over an unspecified issue.

Police said the confrontation quickly escalated. Shifa was shot in the face at extremely close range. The bullet entered through her cheek and became lodged in her skull, causing fatal injuries.

Locals Rush Victim to Hospital

Bystanders immediately rushed the teenager to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. A police team reached the hospital shortly after and was informed by doctors that she had been shot at point-blank range.

Despite attempts to save her, Shifa succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead.

Accused Nabbed Within 12 Hours

Police said CCTV footage and early leads helped them track down the suspects. Acting swiftly, officers laid a trap and arrested both the woman accused of pulling the trigger and the 23-year-old man believed to be linked to the case.

The investigation is ongoing as police piece together the precise sequence of events in what they describe as a dispute rooted in a romantic rivalry.

The brazen daylight murder in a crowded neighbourhood has sent shockwaves through the area, once again highlighting how personal conflicts can spiral into deadly violence.