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HomeCitiesMumbai Woman Sexually Assaulted On Pretext Of Marriage, Accused Arrested

Mumbai Woman Sexually Assaulted On Pretext Of Marriage, Accused Arrested

A man befriended a woman, promised marriage, and had physical relations. He later refused to marry her.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

A woman was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar area. A case was registered in connection with the matter, following which the accused was arrested, police said.

According to officials, the accused had initially befriended the woman and gradually gained her trust by promising to marry her. Police said he later established a physical relationship with her, allegedly against her will, over a prolonged period while continuing to assure her of marriage.

Accused Distanced Himself After Marriage Pressure

Investigators said that when the woman began insisting on marriage, the accused allegedly started avoiding her and eventually cut off contact. Following this, the victim approached the Nehru Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police detained the accused and later formally arrested him.

The complaint further states that the accused had been visiting the woman’s residence and maintaining the relationship for several years under the promise of marriage. However, when she pressed him to fulfil that promise, he refused and allegedly began threatening her when she warned of legal action.

Probe Underway

Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles given its seriousness. The accused is currently being questioned and has reportedly admitted to discussing marriage with the victim.

Officials added that the woman is being provided legal assistance and counselling support, while discussions are also underway with both families as part of the ongoing process.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
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