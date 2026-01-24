Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesViral Video: Masseuse Accused Of Pulling Hair, Landing Blows On Mumbai Woman Over Booking Cancellation

Viral Video: Masseuse Accused Of Pulling Hair, Landing Blows On Mumbai Woman Over Booking Cancellation

A cancelled Urban Company massage allegedly led to a violent altercation at a Wadala home in Mumbai, prompting a police complaint and safety concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine massage appointment booked through Urban Company allegedly spiralled into a violent confrontation at a Wadala residence in Mumbai after the client cancelled the session. The incident has prompted a police complaint and renewed scrutiny of safety protocols and verification processes on app-based home service platforms.

The complainant, 46-year-old public relations professional Shenaz S, who lives with her 18-year-old son, claimed she was physically assaulted by the visiting masseuse after deciding to cancel the appointment. Shenaz sustained facial scratches, bruises, and injuries after being pushed to the ground during the altercation, according to a report by Mid-day.

Wadala Incident: Cancellation Allegedly Triggers Physical Assault

The massage session was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Shenaz reportedly returned home around 3:30 p.m., shortly before the masseuse arrived carrying a large massage bed. According to her complaint, she found the equipment unsuitable for her home and felt uneasy about the masseuse’s conduct.

She then initiated a cancellation and refund request through the Urban Company app. Shenaz alleged that the situation escalated immediately after this, with the masseuse reacting aggressively. The confrontation soon turned physical, leaving her injured. Her son, who attempted to intervene, was allegedly pushed aside during the incident, reported NDTV.

A video recorded during the altercation shows the son repeatedly asking the masseuse to leave the house as tensions escalated.

Police Action: NC Case Registered, Further Probe Needs Court Approval

By the time Wadala police reached the residence, the masseuse had already left the premises. Police officials registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence based on Shenaz’s complaint and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Investigators reportedly identified inconsistencies in the masseuse’s identity details as listed on the app, which were subsequently corrected. Police officials clarified that since the offence is classified as non-cognisable, they would require court permission to conduct a detailed investigation or take further legal action.

Authorities confirmed that the complaint has been formally recorded and that the next steps would depend on whether the complainant chooses to pursue the case legally.

Safety Concerns: App-Based Services Under Scrutiny Again

Additional details shared by Shenaz indicated that the masseuse insisted on setting up the large massage bed in the living room instead of the bedroom, which further added to her discomfort. She also alleged that the masseuse made incoherent statements during the interaction, raising further concern.

The incident has once again raised questions about background verification, behavioural screening, and emergency response mechanisms on app-based service platforms offering in-home services. While such platforms promise convenience and safety, incidents like this highlight potential gaps in monitoring and customer protection.

Police officials reiterated that while the complaint has been acknowledged, any further action will be subject to legal procedures.

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Frequently Asked Questions

What safety concerns have been raised by this incident?

The incident has renewed scrutiny on the background verification, behavioural screening, and emergency response protocols of app-based home service platforms.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
'Insulting, Frankly Appalling': Starmer Slams Trump's Remarks On Nato Troops In Afghanistan
World
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas
India
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Republic Day Terror Plot Foiled As 4 BKI Terrorists Arrested In Punjab; 2.5 Kg RDX, Pistols Seized
Cities
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
'Stripped, Urinated On': BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari Booked After Man Alleges Kidnapping, Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget