A routine massage appointment booked through Urban Company allegedly spiralled into a violent confrontation at a Wadala residence in Mumbai after the client cancelled the session. The incident has prompted a police complaint and renewed scrutiny of safety protocols and verification processes on app-based home service platforms.

The complainant, 46-year-old public relations professional Shenaz S, who lives with her 18-year-old son, claimed she was physically assaulted by the visiting masseuse after deciding to cancel the appointment. Shenaz sustained facial scratches, bruises, and injuries after being pushed to the ground during the altercation, according to a report by Mid-day.

Wadala Incident: Cancellation Allegedly Triggers Physical Assault

The massage session was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Shenaz reportedly returned home around 3:30 p.m., shortly before the masseuse arrived carrying a large massage bed. According to her complaint, she found the equipment unsuitable for her home and felt uneasy about the masseuse’s conduct.

She then initiated a cancellation and refund request through the Urban Company app. Shenaz alleged that the situation escalated immediately after this, with the masseuse reacting aggressively. The confrontation soon turned physical, leaving her injured. Her son, who attempted to intervene, was allegedly pushed aside during the incident, reported NDTV.

A video recorded during the altercation shows the son repeatedly asking the masseuse to leave the house as tensions escalated.

Police Action: NC Case Registered, Further Probe Needs Court Approval

By the time Wadala police reached the residence, the masseuse had already left the premises. Police officials registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence based on Shenaz’s complaint and initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Investigators reportedly identified inconsistencies in the masseuse’s identity details as listed on the app, which were subsequently corrected. Police officials clarified that since the offence is classified as non-cognisable, they would require court permission to conduct a detailed investigation or take further legal action.

Authorities confirmed that the complaint has been formally recorded and that the next steps would depend on whether the complainant chooses to pursue the case legally.

Safety Concerns: App-Based Services Under Scrutiny Again

Additional details shared by Shenaz indicated that the masseuse insisted on setting up the large massage bed in the living room instead of the bedroom, which further added to her discomfort. She also alleged that the masseuse made incoherent statements during the interaction, raising further concern.

The incident has once again raised questions about background verification, behavioural screening, and emergency response mechanisms on app-based service platforms offering in-home services. While such platforms promise convenience and safety, incidents like this highlight potential gaps in monitoring and customer protection.

Police officials reiterated that while the complaint has been acknowledged, any further action will be subject to legal procedures.