Mumbai Rain: Half-Day Announced For Govt Offices, Private Firms Asked To Permit WFH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SDMA issued advisory after IMD's 'red' alert.

Private offices advised work from home; government given half-day.

Minister urged public to avoid travel due to severe winds.

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Monday advised private offices in Mumbai to allow employees to work from home and announced a half-day for non-essential and semi-government offices in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The advisory came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 80-90 kmph in the state capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.

According to the advisory issued by the SDMA on X, private establishments have been asked to permit employees to work from home wherever feasible, while employees of government and semi-government offices, except those engaged in essential services, have been granted a half-day after noon.

Authorities also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors unless essential, and follow official advisories as heavy rain continued to affect normal life in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary and urged Opposition parties to refrain from politicising the situation.

People should not venture out today at all. Please do not go out for tourism. We will soon announce the closure of offices, schools and colleges. Please do not venture out," Mahajan told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

We can do politics after two days. We want everyone to help and support the government," he said when asked about the Opposition's criticism over the situation following a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project.

Mahajan said wind speeds, which touched 50-60 kmph on Sunday, were expected to rise to 70-90 kmph on Monday, posing a serious threat to life and property.

"Trees have fallen in various parts of Mumbai and vehicles have been damaged. There is also a threat to life in such a situation. Do not step out without any solid reason," he said, adding that police would have to take firm action if people failed to cooperate with restrictions.

The minister said it would take another three to four days for the rainfall to significantly improve water levels in dams across the state, although the government remained hopeful of good showers in the catchment areas.

Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, had witnessed unprecedented rainfall in recent years, and strong winds were severely affecting normal life, he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)