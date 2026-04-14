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HomeCitiesTwo Mumbai Students Die Of Suspected Drug Overdose At Live Concert, Organiser Among 6 Arrested

Two Mumbai Students Die Of Suspected Drug Overdose At Live Concert, Organiser Among 6 Arrested

Mumbai Concert Tragedy: Two students, aged 20-22, allegedly died after drug overdose at a concert. Both of them were with a group of friends, who have been arrested by the Mumbai police.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two students died at Mumbai concert from suspected drug overdose.
  • Police arrested five people including event organizers.
  • Investigation focuses on drug use and cause of death.
  • NESCO venue cooperating fully with ongoing police inquiry.

A live concert in Mumbai turned tragic after two students reportedly died due to a suspected drug overdose during an event at NESCO Ground. Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation and made multiple arrests in connection with the incident.

The deceased, a male and a female student aged between 20 and 22, had attended the concert on the night of April 12 along with friends. According to preliminary findings, the situation escalated when several attendees began experiencing breathing difficulties during the event.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Police Action And Investigation

Mumbai Police have arrested five individuals, including event organisers and acquaintances of the victims. Authorities are examining their role in the alleged drug consumption and possible negligence.

Officials stated that statements of other attendees present at the venue have been recorded, while organisers and operators are being questioned. A detailed forensic examination is underway to confirm the exact cause of death and the substances involved.

Statement From Venue Authorities

A spokesperson from NESCO expressed condolences over the deaths, stating that the organisation is cooperating fully with investigators.

“We express our condolences to the affected people. We understand the seriousness of the situation and are cooperating with the concerned authorities,” the statement read.

The spokesperson added, “We are fully cooperating in the investigation. All relevant information and assistance are being provided to ensure that the facts are known as soon as possible.”

They further noted that it would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter remains under investigation, while reiterating their commitment to maintaining safety and compliance standards.

Suspected Drug Use At Event

Preliminary reports suggest that the victims may have consumed drugs during the concert. Several attendees reportedly faced breathing distress, prompting emergency medical intervention.

Authorities emphasized that confirmation regarding drug use will depend on forensic findings. The investigation is focused on identifying the source of the substances and determining accountability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the concert in Mumbai?

Two students reportedly died due to a suspected drug overdose at a live concert at NESCO Ground. Several other attendees also experienced breathing difficulties.

What action has the police taken?

Mumbai Police have arrested five individuals, including event organizers and acquaintances of the victims. They are investigating their roles and potential negligence.

What is NESCO's response to the incident?

A spokesperson for NESCO expressed condolences and stated they are cooperating fully with investigators. They are providing all necessary information to help determine the facts.

What is the suspected cause of death?

Preliminary reports suggest a suspected drug overdose. However, confirmation will depend on forensic findings, which are currently underway.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
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Mumbai News MUMBAI
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