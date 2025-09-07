Mumbai: Elderly Woman Dies, 18 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In 24-Storey Building

Mumbai witnessed a tragic fire incident on Sunday afternoon when a massive blaze erupted in a residential building in Dahisar East. The fire broke out around 3 pm on the seventh floor of the 24-storey New Jan Kalyan building in Shanti Nagar locality, officials confirmed.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, “The fire was reported at around 3.05 pm, after which the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed seven fire engines along with additional support vehicles to the spot”, news agency PTI reported

Cause Suspected to be Short Circuit

According to ABP Majha, preliminary assessment suggests the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the building’s meter box. The flames spread quickly, filling the structure with thick smoke, which triggered panic among the residents. Officials said seven to eight fire tenders battled the blaze for nearly an hour before bringing it under control.

Firefighters faced challenges during the rescue as dense smoke engulfed the building, but they managed to safely evacuate residents.

One Life Lost, Several Injured

An 80-year-old woman succumbed in the incident. Around 18 others sustained injuries, with five to six reported to be in critical condition after inhaling smoke. “Several residents suffered breathing difficulties due to the smoke and were rushed to nearby hospitals,” a doctor said, adding that some of them remain in serious condition.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and establish accountability.

As the incident unfolded, fear gripped the residents and the neighbourhood. With most families at home on Sunday, the sudden fire led to chaos as people scrambled to escape. Authorities urged residents to remain cautious and assured them of safety measures following the blaze.