Mumbai: Portion Of Building Collapses In Madanpura Area; At Least 7 Injured As Rescue Op Launched

A building partially collapsed in Mumbai's Madanpura, injuring at least seven.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A portion of a building collapsed in the Madanpura area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, prompting a rescue operation. Seven persons were injured and rushed to two hospitals, a civic official said, according to news agency PTI.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer VN Sangale told news agency ANI, "The building collapsed at around 1 pm, and four fire engines immediately reached the spot...Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital...Rescue operation is underway..."

Deadly Diwali Fire in Navi Mumbai Residential Building

Four people, including a six-year-old girl and an elderly, bed-ridden woman, were killed after a fire erupted in a multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Diwali.

The blaze began around 12:30 am on the 10th floor of Raheja Residency, MGM Complex in Sector 14 of Vashi, quickly escalating and spreading to the 11th and 12th floors, according to fire brigade officials, PTI reported.

The deceased have been identified as Vedika Sunder Balkrishnan (6), her parents Sundar Balakrishnan (44) and Puja Rajan (39), who resided in flat 1205, and Kamala Hiralal Jain (84), a resident of the 11th floor. According to PTI, officials noted that Jain was bedridden and tragically "could not move after the fire broke out."

Ten people were initially admitted to two hospitals, primarily complaining of suffocation, according to Sachin Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Relief came later in the day as "seven of them were discharged later in the day, and the condition of the remaining three was said to be stable," Kadam said.

The fire brigade played a critical role in saving lives, successfully rescuing "more than a dozen people from the building," Kadam added.

About 40 fire brigade personnel, supported by eight fire tenders and police, raced to the scene, and the flames were finally brought under control by 4 am. A short circuit was suspected as the cause, though an official investigation remains underway. A case has been registered at the Vashi police station as the probe continues.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Breaking News
