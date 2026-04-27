Three Killed After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Pedestrian In Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Three people lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Mumbai’s Marine Drive early Monday morning after a speeding motorcycle struck a pedestrian, police said.

The incident took place around 5:40 am near the Parsi Gymkhana signal on N S Road when the victim was attempting to cross the road. According to officials, the motorcycle rider, who had a woman riding pillion, was allegedly driving at high speed and failed to stop at the traffic signal.

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The bike crashed into the pedestrian with significant force, leaving all three -- the rider, the pillion passenger, and the pedestrian -- critically injured. Bystanders quickly stepped in and rushed them to GT Hospital.

However, doctors declared all three dead on arrival, police added. Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(More details are awaited)