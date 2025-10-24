A joyful family outing turned into a tragedy after a one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run accident inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali in Mumbai.

The incident took place when the victim, Manasi Yadav, had gone to the park with her parents and cousin for a Diwali holiday trip.

Manasi Loved Animals, Had Gone On Diwali Outing With Family

According to the FIR, Sujit’s 17-year-old cousin Shivam had visited their home for Diwali. Together, they planned the family outing to Borivali’s National Park. They arrived around 2:30 pm, purchased safari tickets, and soon settled down by the roadside stretch between the National Park dam and the tiger cage.

At about 3:00 PM, Manasi was playing near them, when a speeding Bullet motorcycle travelling from the park gate toward the dam struck her.

The motorcyclist fled the spot immediately after the collision.

Her parents rushed her to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West at around 4:04 PM, but despite efforts, doctors declared her dead an hour later, at 5:00 PM.

Later, police personnel from Kasturba Marg Police Station tracked down the rider, identified as Vinod Kawale, 37, and summoned him for questioning.

Manasi lived with her parents in Navi Mumbai. Her father, Sujit Kumar Yadav, 30, works as a truck driver, and her mother, Rajkumari, 30, is a homemaker. The toddler was reportedly fascinated by wild animals, especially tigers and lions, often pointing at their pictures with excitement.

Therefore, her father had taken leave from work to take her to the national park and show her the animals up close.

FIR Against Biker

As per the report, the rider, Vinod Kawale, a resident of Ravanapada, within the National Park area, works a temporary job at a private firm.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The investigation is ongoing as officers seek to determine further details surrounding the incident.