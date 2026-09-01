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English NewsCitiesExpired Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi Worth Over Rs 75 Lakh Seized From Navi Mumbai

Expired Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi Worth Over Rs 75 Lakh Seized From Navi Mumbai

The products, belonging to several major brands, allegedly had their manufacturing and expiry dates altered before being repackaged and sold.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the police, has seized 4,942 cartons of expired food products worth more than Rs 75 lakh from a packaging facility in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The products, belonging to several major brands, allegedly had their manufacturing and expiry dates altered before being repackaged and sold.

During inspections carried out between August 24 and 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in Turbhe, FDA officials found that the facility's partners, Jayprakash Sanchatiram Singh and Jaya Navarang Bahadur Singh, were storing food products supplied by various export companies.

Officials alleged that the duo was involved in tampering with the labels while repacking the products.

Manufacturing, Expiry Dates Allegedly Altered

According to the FDA, the original manufacturing dates and expiry or use-by dates printed on the food packages were being erased and replaced with newly printed dates.

In some cases, fresh stickers were also allegedly placed over the original ingredient lists and nutritional information.

The seized stock included potato chips and snacks such as Lay's, Kurkure and Bingo, along with Maggi instant noodles, ready-to-eat products, Hellmann's mayonnaise and canned soft drinks including Thums Up and Limca.

Products Supplied Within India, Exported Abroad

FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) Santosh Kamble said the products were being distributed within India as well as exported to other countries.

The export companies associated with the stock included Aarnika Export in Noida, Novas Export in Mulund, Joshi Brothers in Ghatkopar, Beyond Export in Malad, Jamnadas Ruttonsy & Co. in Fort, Span Impex in Mumbai, Kasturi in Andheri, Angad Export in Chembur, and Bharat International and Anika Export in Delhi.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
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Navi Mumbai Mumbai News FDA
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