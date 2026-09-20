Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding BMW flew off bridge on Mumbai's Coastal Road.

Three occupants died, one critically injured in crash.

Police are investigating the crash; driver remains unidentified.

Terrifying visuals have emerged of a speeding BMW flying off a bridge and flipping mid-air before crashing into an under-construction parking site on Mumbai’s Coastal Road early Sunday. Three people were killed and another was critically injured in the accident.

CCTV footage timestamped around 5 am on September 20, 2026, shows the luxury car flying off the bridge near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, and flipping several times in the air before plunging into the construction site below.

BMW Plunges Into Construction Site

The accident occurred around 5.20 am when the BMW was travelling from Marine Drive in south Mumbai towards Haji Ali at high speed, police said.

The car, which was registered in Gujarat, lost control near Lotus Jetty and crashed into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking site, an official from Tardeo police station said.

All four occupants, who were residents of Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, were pulled out of the badly mangled vehicle and rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital.

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Three of them were declared dead on arrival, while the fourth occupant was critically injured, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajar, 21, Dhairya Darshan Seth, 17, and Aditya Jakasniya, 19. The fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal, 23, suffered severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

A completely mangled BMW, debris scattered across the road and police personnel at the spot captured the aftermath of the deadly crash on Mumbai’s Coastal Road.

Police Probe Underway

The Tardeo police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

Officials are yet to ascertain who was driving the vehicle, as the statement of the survivor is yet to be recorded.

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The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Earlier, on July 15, a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel. No casualties were reported in that incident.