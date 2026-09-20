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English NewsCitiesMumbai BMW Crash: Car Takes Flight Off Bridge, Flips Mid-Air And Crashes Into Construction Site; CCTV Captures Horror

Mumbai BMW Crash: Car Takes Flight Off Bridge, Flips Mid-Air And Crashes Into Construction Site; CCTV Captures Horror

A speeding BMW flew off Mumbai’s Coastal Road, flipped mid-air and crashed into a construction site, killing three people and critically injuring another. CCTV captured the fatal crash.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding BMW flew off bridge on Mumbai's Coastal Road.
  • Three occupants died, one critically injured in crash.
  • Police are investigating the crash; driver remains unidentified.

Terrifying visuals have emerged of a speeding BMW flying off a bridge and flipping mid-air before crashing into an under-construction parking site on Mumbai’s Coastal Road early Sunday. Three people were killed and another was critically injured in the accident.

CCTV footage timestamped around 5 am on September 20, 2026, shows the luxury car flying off the bridge near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College, and flipping several times in the air before plunging into the construction site below.

BMW Plunges Into Construction Site

The accident occurred around 5.20 am when the BMW was travelling from Marine Drive in south Mumbai towards Haji Ali at high speed, police said.

The car, which was registered in Gujarat, lost control near Lotus Jetty and crashed into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking site, an official from Tardeo police station said.

All four occupants, who were residents of Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, were pulled out of the badly mangled vehicle and rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai Coastal Road Crash: 3 Killed, 1 Critical After BMW Plunges From Bridge

Three of them were declared dead on arrival, while the fourth occupant was critically injured, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajar, 21, Dhairya Darshan Seth, 17, and Aditya Jakasniya, 19. The fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal, 23, suffered severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

A completely mangled BMW, debris scattered across the road and police personnel at the spot captured the aftermath of the deadly crash on Mumbai’s Coastal Road.

Police Probe Underway

The Tardeo police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

Officials are yet to ascertain who was driving the vehicle, as the statement of the survivor is yet to be recorded.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive: Pakistan’s ISI Swaps Terror Ops Chief For India Desk; Maj Gen Shamraiz Khan Named ‘DG-S’

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Earlier, on July 15, a car caught fire inside the Coastal Road tunnel. No casualties were reported in that incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on Mumbai's Coastal Road early Sunday?

A speeding BMW flew off a bridge and crashed into an under-construction parking site. The accident resulted in three fatalities and one critically injured person.

When and where did the BMW crash occur?

The accident happened around 5:20 am on Sunday, September 20, 2026. It occurred near Lotus Jetty on Mumbai's Coastal Road, with the car landing in an L&T parking site.

How many people were killed or injured in the crash?

Three people were killed in the accident: Shanay Gajar, Dhairya Darshan Seth, and Aditya Jakasniya. A fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal, sustained critical injuries.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Sep 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News MUMBAI BMW Crash Mumbai
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